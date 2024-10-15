Pics tourism uncategorised Yorkshire
The ‘Visit North Yorkshire’ Twitter account asked its followers to show them ‘British scenes’ – 19 hilarious state-of-the-nation snaps
Over on Twitter the popular account Visit North Yorkshire, which ‘celebrates the culture and traditions’ of the county, posted a charming picture of a red phone box next to a country lane meandering through the Dales.
So far, so delightful. They captioned the pic with a request for followers to share their own British scenes, probably expecting to be inundated with more chocolate box, bucolic images of hay wains, rolling hills, thatched cottages and the like.
The phrase ‘be careful what you ask for’ comes to mind – as most of the replies were far from idyllic. Thankfully, they are mostly hilarious and provide a great snapshot of modern Britain.
Let’s dive right in…
Show me a more British scene pic.twitter.com/zzfVSCkdvl
— Visit North Yorkshire (@visitnorthyork) October 14, 2024
And so began the replies…
1.
♂️ pic.twitter.com/u3nNUwHM82
— PhantyClaus (phantomofdarkness) (@PhantomOfDarkne) October 14, 2024
2.
I reckon this has got to be in with a shout. pic.twitter.com/DANKsTwO5Z
— Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) October 14, 2024
3.
Always this. pic.twitter.com/hIir2rrM8d
— Johnny Undercover (@jc_noon) October 14, 2024
4.
https://t.co/ATn2QZyk32 pic.twitter.com/B2To9cX0U2
— remand chic (@our_jesse) October 15, 2024
5.
https://t.co/AKGKMKyJkG pic.twitter.com/1exuvdVlVR
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 15, 2024
6.
https://t.co/6974ykyCpJ pic.twitter.com/hqkj6xYfWU
— David Cameron’s Titanic (@pgofton) October 15, 2024
7.
https://t.co/MNCzyeDXCi pic.twitter.com/vO8mgk5Hpv
— Hannah Rose Woods (@hannahrosewoods) October 15, 2024
8.
https://t.co/1rbxMoraCg pic.twitter.com/zxGX0qneB2
— Hughes-on-the-Wold (@NotThatHughes) October 15, 2024
9.
https://t.co/d76SuBmdNe pic.twitter.com/rCkbL9vZpx
— Dan Jones (@DanJones3142) October 15, 2024
10.
https://t.co/KsPzx0OMJ2 pic.twitter.com/igxPN8SqC4
— Joshua Murray-Nevill (@So_Very_Tired) October 15, 2024