Pics tourism uncategorised Yorkshire

The ‘Visit North Yorkshire’ Twitter account asked its followers to show them ‘British scenes’ – 19 hilarious state-of-the-nation snaps

David Harris. Updated October 15th, 2024

Over on Twitter the popular account Visit North Yorkshire, which ‘celebrates the culture and traditions’ of the county, posted a charming picture of a red phone box next to a country lane meandering through the Dales.

So far, so delightful. They captioned the pic with a request for followers to share their own British scenes, probably expecting to be inundated with more chocolate box, bucolic images of hay wains, rolling hills, thatched cottages and the like.

The phrase ‘be careful what you ask for’ comes to mind – as most of the replies were far from idyllic. Thankfully, they are mostly hilarious and provide a great snapshot of modern Britain.

Let’s dive right in…

And so began the replies…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2