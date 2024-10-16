21 foreign words that British people just love to try to pronounce correctly

Life Awfully British languages

Pronouncing common foreign words can be tricky for British people, especially given our complicated relationship with other languages in general (in short: we’d like to be able to speak them but don’t).

You also don’t want to make a prat of yourself by either trying too hard to pronounce a foreign word and/or going for it and getting it completely wrong.

My partner grew up in London and does know a couple of languages besides English, but for those he does not know, he deploys what I call his “foreign voice.” The word in question becomes vaguely but definitely not-English. — Temple42 (@jnqh4mbd96) September 9, 2024

The guys at Very British Problems asked Twitter/X about the words that British people go out of their way to pronounce the right way.

What’s a word from a foreign language that Brits absolutely love to try and pronounce very correctly? I’ll go for: “croissant” — VeryBritishProblems (@SoVeryBritish) September 9, 2024

And it usually, if not always ends in cringe.

Mange tout (Rodney) — BLAIM GAME (@BLAIMGame) September 9, 2024

I love to hear Brits make a hash out of pronouncing the names of French and Italian colognes and perfumes. Ask 100 random Englishmen to say “Guerlain Habit Rouge.” You’ll be laughing for hours. — Owen Bawn (@Boyle_OReilly) September 9, 2024

Sauvignon Blanc. — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) September 9, 2024

I’d love to hear Brits learn to say Jalapeño without making me cringe — Adam Brown (@itsadambrown) September 9, 2024

Latte — Stefan Hyjek (@HyjekStefan) September 9, 2024

It sure as fuck isn’t chorizo, but the very same people can pronounce Ibiza correctly. https://t.co/hgUZ3STrZm — Cookie Urch (@Cookieurch) September 9, 2024

Tagliatelle, fettuccine, – any Italian dish! And Hyundai. — copycontentwriter (@copycontentw) September 9, 2024

No-one has ever fully committed to saying “pain au raisin” at a Caffe Nero. Everyone goes hard on the “panno” and then chickens out and says “rayzun.” But also if you ask for panno razzah’ at Neros you aren’t getting one as they won’t have a scooby about what you’re saying. https://t.co/69Jzumpa55 — Dan M ⚒ (@SirArthurIndeed) September 9, 2024

The amount of people who don’t know how to pronounce “quinoa” yet is worrying https://t.co/XVsgru8VcN — ℎ , . (@RooTheWakening) September 10, 2024

