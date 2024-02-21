Life

Turns out adjectives in English absolutely have to be in a certain order and minds were blown everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated February 21st, 2024

Today’s lesson in linguistics – not a phrase we’ve used before, you probably won’t be surprised to learn – is all about adjectives.

Specifically, the order in which adjectives have to be used in the English language, after @DrJaninaRamirez went wildly viral with this.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Source @DrJaninaRamirez