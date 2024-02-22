Celebrity

The fabulous takedown of this Elon Musk fan has just gone viral again and it’s a 5-star treat

Poke Staff. Updated February 22nd, 2024

Latest in a not so frequent as it used to be series, comeback of the week goes to this exchange which went viral again on Reddit.

‘Elon Musk’s fan,’ said Patriarch99 who shared it.

Ooof.

Source Reddit u/Patriarch99 Twitter @MuellerSheWrote