Jennifer Saunders’ magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage just went wildly viral and it’s absolutely fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2025

To the Googlebox sofa now, specifically the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa occupied by the estimable Jennifer Saunders and her daughter, Beattie Edmondson.

Saunders went viral – wildly viral – after sharing her thoughts on Donald Trump and, in particular, on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and it’s very funny and totally on-point.

And here is a slightly longer clip with a little bit more context.

Absolutely fabulous? These people certainly thought so …

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

To which @sales_belinda, who shared the original clip, surely said it best.

Well, let’s hope so.

Source @sales_belinda