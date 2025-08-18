Jennifer Saunders’ magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage just went wildly viral and it’s absolutely fabulous

Celebrity Jennifer saunders nigel farage

To the Googlebox sofa now, specifically the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa occupied by the estimable Jennifer Saunders and her daughter, Beattie Edmondson.

Saunders went viral – wildly viral – after sharing her thoughts on Donald Trump and, in particular, on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and it’s very funny and totally on-point.

“We have to make sure that great talking sewage pipe Farage doesn’t get in”. Well said Jennifer.#Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/pv6tQ76Lpi — BelindaSales. (@sales_belinda) August 16, 2025

And here is a slightly longer clip with a little bit more context.

Jennifer Saunders, “We have to affect the things we can effect” “If Trump comes here, we can go out on the streets and how how much we hate him” “But really we’ve got to get on and make sure it doesn’t happen here” “Make sure that great talking sewage pipe Farage doesn’t get… pic.twitter.com/jv7GKFuQil — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 17, 2025

Absolutely fabulous? These people certainly thought so …

Love Jennifer Saunders

– has to be quote of the year so far https://t.co/eYQnejvtjZ — dave lawrence (@dave43law) August 17, 2025

One of the many reasons I continue to adore Jennifer Saunders ❤️ — Spoon (@bestliz88) August 17, 2025

Possibly the greatest Jennifer Saunders moment ever, and there are plenty of ‘em. pic.twitter.com/H4aURABXTm — Brendan May (@bmay) August 17, 2025

Wise words from Jennifer Saunders — Just J (@JudithM71673728) August 17, 2025

Just in the interests of balance and all that.

Another affluent middle class luvie unable to remotely understand the negative impact of immigration on our economy and public services. These people make me puke. — (((Milo Tindle))) (@MiloTindle9) August 17, 2025

To which @sales_belinda, who shared the original clip, surely said it best.

What makes me puke are people like you who think the snake oil salesman Farage will deliver your dreams of a white Britain. He’s never going to get into power, and even if he did, he’ll be swanning off to sunny place, while cashing in on everything. — BelindaSales. (@sales_belinda) August 17, 2025

Well, let’s hope so.

The replies to this post are mainly from Reform fans, claiming they hate the show, they think Jennifer & daughter are “middle class” and “establishment”, & they really believe Farage will be PM one day. Comedy Gold. https://t.co/VSvwV22OAw — BelindaSales. (@sales_belinda) August 17, 2025

READ MORE

These young Reform UK-ers complained about the difficulty of getting a date at university – 13 very funny and totally on-point responses

Source @sales_belinda