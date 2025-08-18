This patriotic Brit wanted to show just how proud he is to be British and ended up owned into next year

Videos Brits takedowns

Especially patriotic Brits have been doing their bit to show just how proud they are to be British by putting a Union Jack up in their window, on a bridge, in their car, that sort of thing.

It’s something called ‘Operation Raise the Flag’ which has been so successful we’ve never heard or read anything about it, well, until now that is.

And that’s because this especially proud Brit was so keen to share the love of their homeland that they did this, in a video shared by @IAmBritishReal (just in case you still didn’t know where they’re from).

Raise our flags high and wide Every corner, every village, every town, every city. We are proud of whom we are! pic.twitter.com/OmmuZ5OjLO — I Am British (@IAmBritishReal) August 16, 2025

And while it wouldn’t be fair to suggest that the entirety of the internet all said the same thing, a large part of it certainly did …

1.

Just not proud enough to show his face https://t.co/RJv5AMECGM — Ditsy Doris (@TMB_101) August 17, 2025

2.

‘Proud of whom we are’ yet they’re covering their face. Also, the correct syntax is ‘who’, not ‘whom’ — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) August 17, 2025

3.

So proud, so patriotic, so unable to show their face, so pathetic https://t.co/jR4KKogaU5 — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) August 17, 2025

4.

So proud you don’t show your face — Time to Understand the Game (@WWE_Psychology) August 17, 2025

5.

Thought yous were against face coverings? https://t.co/yOBdNxCpuP — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) August 17, 2025

6.

Why wasn't he proud enough to show his face? — bass4themasses (@bass4themasses) August 17, 2025

7.

You look like a right twat — Fi (@rahhead01) August 17, 2025

8.

Also: 'The Clash was an anti-racist band. They explicitly stated their opposition to racism in their early manifesto and actively participated in the Rock Against Racism movement. Their music also frequently addressed social issues, including racism and inequality'. Twat. — (@TheHumbleEgg) August 17, 2025

9.

How embarrassing. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) August 17, 2025

Source @IAmBritishReal