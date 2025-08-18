Videos Brits takedowns

This patriotic Brit wanted to show just how proud he is to be British and ended up owned into next year

John Plunkett. Updated August 18th, 2025

Especially patriotic Brits have been doing their bit to show just how proud they are to be British by putting a Union Jack up in their window, on a bridge, in their car, that sort of thing.

It’s something called ‘Operation Raise the Flag’ which has been so successful we’ve never heard or read anything about it, well, until now that is.

And that’s because this especially proud Brit was so keen to share the love of their homeland that they did this, in a video shared by @IAmBritishReal (just in case you still didn’t know where they’re from).

And while it wouldn’t be fair to suggest that the entirety of the internet all said the same thing, a large part of it certainly did …

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Jennifer Saunders’ magnificent takedown of Nigel Farage just went wildly viral and it’s absolutely fabulous

Source @IAmBritishReal