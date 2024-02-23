Animals funny dogs

This dog getting nowhere fast on a super shiny floor is 11 seconds well spent

John Plunkett. Updated February 23rd, 2024

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one, a little fella desperately trying to go from 0-100mph and getting nowhere fast.

@tsn

Was the floor recently waxed? (: IG / @mauesus)

♬ original sound – TSN

And just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Like a cartoon come to life. Maybe lay off the floor wax next time …

Source TikTok @mauesus @Tweet_Dec