This dog getting nowhere fast on a super shiny floor is 11 seconds well spent

If you only watch one funny dog video this week then make it this one, a little fella desperately trying to go from 0-100mph and getting nowhere fast.

And just in case that’s tricky to watch …

I’ve sincerely watched this 10 times in a row pic.twitter.com/cd3TIcxRlL — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 22, 2024

Like a cartoon come to life. Maybe lay off the floor wax next time …

Source TikTok @mauesus @Tweet_Dec