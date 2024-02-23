This fabulous spot on The Apprentice looks likely to get funnier with each passing week

Entertainment The Apprentice

We’re not watching the new series of The Apprentice but there’s one particular moment which we’re very sad to be missing out on.

It’s the moment the contestants wait to go into Suralan’s boardroom which used to be memorable for the comedy presence of Sugar’s Amstrad Emailer.

But now it’s memorable for something else after @alexmilsom spotted this last week.

In love with the receptionist’s screen on the last episode of #TheApprentice. pic.twitter.com/vEwUtRpgW2 — Alex Milsom (@alexmilsom) February 18, 2024

And guess what @alexmilsom spotted this week?

The receptionist on #TheApprentice is such a perfectionist – she’s still working on the exact same chart from last week! https://t.co/EtBp3Ijdgd pic.twitter.com/6iU960webd — Alex Milsom (@alexmilsom) February 22, 2024

Yes! We’ve already set the video recorder for next week.

Who the fuck is using a wired keyboard in 2024?! Those excel charts look great though. Proper work happening. — Dean – Deanick (@DeanoNet) February 23, 2024

thinking about those dos games from the 80s/90s that had a “boss key” you could hit to hide the game with a fake spreadsheet https://t.co/utsuzSg3ki — Stu (@StuAA) February 22, 2024

It’s realistic. I look at the same bleedin’ Spreadsheets EVERY DAY! — TV and Movie Matt (@MattBlack2022) February 22, 2024

As Brucie would have said, your chart is so much better than last week’s. https://t.co/5t99KEHyBM — Mike Crolla (@MikeCrolla) February 23, 2024

I’d have expected more in a week to be honest! If that graph hasn’t changed by next week I’d be asking questions — James Webster (@JamesWebsterITV) February 22, 2024

The bar chart must represent a year. Is the first bar January or April? Is a big bar good or bad? Much to think about. https://t.co/7FstRfwCbr — Mike (@mijath) February 22, 2024

That’s her spreadsheet for tracking the candidates’ uselessness. — Matt ️‍ (@PlymMatth) February 22, 2024

To conclude …

Follow @alexmilsom – and we’re guessing this isn’t too much of a stretch – to find out what she’s looking at next week.

Source @alexmilsom