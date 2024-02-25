Twitter community notes

15 unbelievable updates curated by the ‘community notes violating people’ account

Poke Staff. Updated February 25th, 2024

If you’re still using Twitter/X, you’ll almost certainly have seen posts being called out for inaccuracies by the addition of Community Notes.

Like this …

@dhookstead Did we cancel D-Day because of a little rough weather? No. Play the damn game. Community note says D-Day was postponed because of the weather

Rather than hope to spot these corrections in the wild, it’s much easier to head over to the community notes violating people account – which does what it says on the tin.

Here are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

This is going to come in handy.

READ MORE

The (sadly now deleted) Community Note added to this joke made it all the better

Source community notes violating people Image community notes violating people