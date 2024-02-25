15 unbelievable updates curated by the ‘community notes violating people’ account

Twitter community notes

If you’re still using Twitter/X, you’ll almost certainly have seen posts being called out for inaccuracies by the addition of Community Notes.

Like this …

Rather than hope to spot these corrections in the wild, it’s much easier to head over to the community notes violating people account – which does what it says on the tin.

Here are some of our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

brutal pic.twitter.com/MkvAgeTILV — community notes violating people (@cnviolations) January 29, 2024

15.

This is going to come in handy.

Community notes now credits the creators of stolen content pic.twitter.com/6JzXMgCYpq — community notes violating people (@cnviolations) January 18, 2024

READ MORE

The (sadly now deleted) Community Note added to this joke made it all the better

Source community notes violating people Image community notes violating people