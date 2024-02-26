Mary Poppins has gone from a U to a PG but when are they going to tackle The Sound of Music?

Entertainment swearing

A certain type of person – the type that watches GB News – will doubtless get the hump that the BBFC has raised the certificate for Mary Poppins from a U to a PG.

The change has been made due to discriminatory language, specifically a derogatory term for the Khoikhoi, a group of people who were among the first inhabitants of southern Africa.

Which makes perfect sense, of course, but it left people wondering when the estimable ratings body is going to get around to up-rating The Sound of Music.

Specifically, this bit.

Never mind Mary Poppins getting its rating changed, when are they gonna do something about the foul language in The Sound of Music pic.twitter.com/UMDJyv6dep — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 26, 2024

They must have been on a loo break.

And it took us back to this from many, many years ago.

Source @Tweet_Dec