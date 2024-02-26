Piers Morgan trolled Jurgen Klopp for his Carabao Cup joy and this comeback was Champions League stuff

Celebrity Liverpool Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan is famously an Arsenal fan – he might have mentioned it once or twice – so had nothing to play for in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

But he still found reason to get the hump with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had to field a particularly youthful side because of injuries but still managed to beat Chelsea 1-0. And it’s fair to say Klopp was delighted, really delighted.

"These things DO NOT HAPPEN" This Jurgen Klopp interview is everything pic.twitter.com/LRDqKFt5Rf — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024

But it takes more than a Carabao Cup win to impress Morgan (unrelated fact: Klopp’s Liverpool team last won the Premier League 16 years more recently than Morgan’s beloved Arsenal).

If winning the Carabao Cup makes you cry, it’s definitely time to move on. pic.twitter.com/1m8O4TcS2U — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2024

And there were plenty of replies like this one.

Arsenal cannot even make it to the final, let alone win. — Jasper (@Talk2warith) February 25, 2024

And this one.

It’s how they did it. Billion pound team v a bunch of kids at the end — BETaWAY (@RoundHouseBet) February 25, 2024

But no-one said it better than this particular reply, which was Champions League stuff.

The weatherman made you cry and quit your job. https://t.co/mnmmkYYQ3e — (@71dd0_) February 25, 2024

Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!

That’s just brilliant stuff.

Well played sir

Bet Piers is in his Arteta wankroom dusting himself off for another good going over. — Paul Wood (@PaulWoo20183092) February 25, 2024

thats one of the finest comments I've ever read.

tagging @piersmorgan again so he can see what true writing is like. — dax fullbrook (@daxfullbrook) February 25, 2024

If losing an argument on tv makes you walk out maybe its time to move on pic.twitter.com/iCePPPeXFk — WE ARE LIVERPOOL THIS MEANS MORE (@wearelfctmm) February 25, 2024

Source @71dd0_