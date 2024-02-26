Celebrity Liverpool Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan trolled Jurgen Klopp for his Carabao Cup joy and this comeback was Champions League stuff
Piers Morgan is famously an Arsenal fan – he might have mentioned it once or twice – so had nothing to play for in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.
But he still found reason to get the hump with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had to field a particularly youthful side because of injuries but still managed to beat Chelsea 1-0. And it’s fair to say Klopp was delighted, really delighted.
"These things DO NOT HAPPEN"
This Jurgen Klopp interview is everything pic.twitter.com/LRDqKFt5Rf
— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 25, 2024
But it takes more than a Carabao Cup win to impress Morgan (unrelated fact: Klopp’s Liverpool team last won the Premier League 16 years more recently than Morgan’s beloved Arsenal).
If winning the Carabao Cup makes you cry, it’s definitely time to move on. pic.twitter.com/1m8O4TcS2U
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 25, 2024
And there were plenty of replies like this one.
Arsenal cannot even make it to the final, let alone win.
— Jasper (@Talk2warith) February 25, 2024
And this one.
It’s how they did it. Billion pound team v a bunch of kids at the end
— BETaWAY (@RoundHouseBet) February 25, 2024
But no-one said it better than this particular reply, which was Champions League stuff.
The weatherman made you cry and quit your job. https://t.co/mnmmkYYQ3e
— (@71dd0_) February 25, 2024
Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!
That’s just brilliant stuff.
Well played sir
Bet Piers is in his Arteta wankroom dusting himself off for another good going over.
— Paul Wood (@PaulWoo20183092) February 25, 2024
thats one of the finest comments I've ever read.
tagging @piersmorgan again so he can see what true writing is like.
— dax fullbrook (@daxfullbrook) February 25, 2024
If losing an argument on tv makes you walk out maybe its time to move on pic.twitter.com/iCePPPeXFk
— WE ARE LIVERPOOL THIS MEANS MORE (@wearelfctmm) February 25, 2024
