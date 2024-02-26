Celebrity Liverpool Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan trolled Jurgen Klopp for his Carabao Cup joy and this comeback was Champions League stuff

John Plunkett. Updated February 26th, 2024

Piers Morgan is famously an Arsenal fan – he might have mentioned it once or twice – so had nothing to play for in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

But he still found reason to get the hump with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who had to field a particularly youthful side because of injuries but still managed to beat Chelsea 1-0. And it’s fair to say Klopp was delighted, really delighted.

But it takes more than a Carabao Cup win to impress Morgan (unrelated fact: Klopp’s Liverpool team last won the Premier League 16 years more recently than Morgan’s beloved Arsenal).

And there were plenty of replies like this one.

And this one.

But no-one said it better than this particular reply, which was Champions League stuff.

Peep, peep, peeeeeeep!

Source @71dd0_