This voice coach has gone viral again with 26 ways of saying “You’re grounded!”

Oonagh Keating. Updated February 27th, 2024

Actor, casting director and voice coach Sarah Valentine has gone viral for the second time in just over a year – and it’s with the same clip.

Her 26 different readings of “You’re grounded!” in a range of accents from all over the world has been viewed more than 4.6 million times on TikTok since she posted it in January 2023, and it’s now gained a new lease of life on Twitter/X, where it’s been watched almost half a million times in a day.

What did you think? People were mostly gobsmacked by her skills.

Not everybody was convinced.

Then again, if she wants to follow a new direction with her skill – Life Narrator probably pays really well.

See if you can work out what she really sounds like.

@actorsaccentcoach Replying to @claytonro Reply to @claytonro here you go #myrealaccent #accentreveal #accentqueen #accentcoach #sarahvalentine @TheAccentGuy ♬ My real accent is – Accent Queen Sarah Valentine

