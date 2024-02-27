This voice coach has gone viral again with 26 ways of saying “You’re grounded!”

Entertainment funny

Actor, casting director and voice coach Sarah Valentine has gone viral for the second time in just over a year – and it’s with the same clip.

Her 26 different readings of “You’re grounded!” in a range of accents from all over the world has been viewed more than 4.6 million times on TikTok since she posted it in January 2023, and it’s now gained a new lease of life on Twitter/X, where it’s been watched almost half a million times in a day.

The lady repeating “you’re grounded” in different accents pic.twitter.com/qk128bctY8 — VisionaryVoid (@VisionaryVoid) February 24, 2024

What did you think? People were mostly gobsmacked by her skills.

That is hilarious. — Paolo Alessandro️‍ (@PaoloIskandar64) February 24, 2024

I didn’t think she’d get the Aussie and NZ one but she was so on point https://t.co/lkBO4SFVBo — salafiga (@saimigi_head) February 24, 2024

British RP was on point…. Doctor Who has done damage to me https://t.co/kqa5FH4lLX — Bryan Escalera (@BryanEscalera) February 24, 2024

I enjoyed this way too much. Very impressive. https://t.co/Dtemij6E4V — Allison (@AKM_3014) February 24, 2024

Not everybody was convinced.

I lost it after South African .. the way I just hollered .. baby https://t.co/XOoYvsh3Oc — ᴛᴀᴠɪᴀ. (@Tavia_SL) February 24, 2024

The "Jamaican" accent is like Taye Diggs from How Stella got her groove back. Just wrong. https://t.co/2ebi8Y3fXD — Den (@LePhantomDennis) February 24, 2024

The way she got the Scottish, scouse https://t.co/liVKMc72JN — Hadassah✌ (@HadassahRT) February 24, 2024

Then again, if she wants to follow a new direction with her skill – Life Narrator probably pays really well.

I want this woman in my life to narrate everything, every time, in every accent listed here. https://t.co/60p7J7836A — ✨A Ray of Pitch Black (@RayOfPitchBlack) February 24, 2024

See if you can work out what she really sounds like.

