Every word of this tale of Donald Trump’s visit to Japan is pretty much perfect (and the emperor’s payoff is 10/10)

Here’s a rather fabulous tale about Donald Trump and his visit to Japan in 1990 in the book, Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J Trump.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @callistoroll and it’s a minute of your time very well spent.

Donald Trump visiting Japan in 1990 is the greatest thing you'll read all day. pic.twitter.com/eyouvJKsBC — Callisto Roll (@callistoroll) February 28, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Smackdown level – epic.

> enters Japan

> flips table on sushi, orders a hamburger

> demands to see the emperor

> explains nothing

