Every word of this tale of Donald Trump’s visit to Japan is pretty much perfect (and the emperor’s payoff is 10/10)
Here’s a rather fabulous tale about Donald Trump and his visit to Japan in 1990 in the book, Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J Trump.
It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @callistoroll and it’s a minute of your time very well spent.
Donald Trump visiting Japan in 1990 is the greatest thing you’ll read all day. pic.twitter.com/eyouvJKsBC
— Callisto Roll (@callistoroll) February 28, 2024
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
Smackdown level – epic.
> enters Japan
> flips table on sushi, orders a hamburger
> demands to see the emperor
> explains nothing
> leaves
— Meowmoto ボサボサ (@coffeeowl1010) February 28, 2024
“an appointment might be arranged one year Thursday” is going to be my default response to requests for my time from now on https://t.co/54ExZv0xN8
— Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 28, 2024
feels like fiction, but funny nonetheless
— kai凯 (@kai_keyfur) February 28, 2024
King shit
>be me
>have dinner with Japanese bankers
>meat is raw
>wtf.jpeg
>leave
>have McDonald’s
>finally some good food
>next day
>walking through Imperial Garden
>want to compliment the Emperor
> “We’re sorry sir you will have to write a physical letter and wait one… https://t.co/8xkrnVZxyr
— Cato (@ichthys30) February 28, 2024
Slight signs of raging grandios narcissism
— John Lagerling (@jlager) February 28, 2024
Call the emperor. Tell him I want to see him. https://t.co/rhEJs58Fou
— Kath ⌈Antonio⌋ (@KathAntonio7) February 28, 2024
“Call the emperor. I’m telling yah I keep a much better garden then this. I’m the best at gardening. The best.”
— -Artanim- (@ArtanimIsHere) February 28, 2024
Source @callistoroll