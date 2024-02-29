We’ve had some bad seats on a plane before but these are next-level unimaginably awful

Videos travel

A salutary lesson now to always double check when booking seats on a plane – or indeed any sort of public transport, for that matter – to make sure you’re getting what you think you are going to get.

Because this felt like a good idea at the time, except …

This would be a nightmare pic.twitter.com/m2dXOsDQJm — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 27, 2024

Ooof. Anyone got a parachute?

Hahaha who made those seats? That’s wild. So much profit max. And now he has to stare at everyone. You can’t even sleep right. — Benjamin Way (@BWay124) February 27, 2024

The noise I made when he panned the camera round. https://t.co/AdmCp5iInL — Shelley Johnson (@shelleyj89) February 27, 2024

Those are the worst seats I’ve ever seen on a plane — Across 3 Horizons (@Across3Horizons) February 27, 2024

I would feel obligated to make a speech or something https://t.co/Pj4dM4yiAq — Florian (@flrnhk) February 27, 2024

And just in case his PA wants to know for next time …

Anyone who flies commercial regularly knows the best seats are 2B and 2C. https://t.co/0MlfvOKJdH — Allyson Taft (@AllyTaft) February 28, 2024

Source @PicturesFoIder