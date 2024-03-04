The hilarious takedown of this anti-vaxxer has just gone wildly viral and it’s ‘one of the greatest responses ever’

Science anti-vaxxers takedown

Here’s a thing of beauty that’s just been sent wildly viral on Twitter.

It’s a hilarious response to an anti-vaxxer on Twitter that was praised by @fatbeardymark as ‘one of my favourite responses ever’.

And this is why.

Things that never happened but @stillberto has provided one of my favourite responses ever.. pic.twitter.com/GGu7madwuu — Fatbeardymark (@fatbeardymark) February 29, 2024

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Ooof.

Probably my second most favorite tweet on the planet is by Tim Stillman. pic.twitter.com/WtXNHZNlrp — The Veg Doc (She/Her) Ⓥ (@thevegdoc) March 2, 2024

And here are favourite responses.

On a flight and now I’m laughing out loud and can’t stop — Trolly McTroll Pants (@trollietrolly) March 2, 2024

Sounds like what he needs is the “clot shot” to stop all of that bleeding? Oh, but wait… — Rick Strang (@rickstrang) February 29, 2024

Personally nothing gets me hornier than puking up and shitting my entire circulatory system — Isit Thursday? (@isit_thursday77) March 3, 2024

That’s nothing. I have a friend who got vaxxed, and 6 hours later was horrified to find himself speaking basque! But then he realized he has 2 teenage shihtzus, and it hit him that every Chinese person he knows likes flan, and that really makes you think. — Chris Subagio (@csubagio) March 2, 2024

This is just magnificent https://t.co/IXQpUosxK0 — Alyson (@Valeria_Watt) March 3, 2024

Sadly, Antivaxxer conspiracy theorists actually believe this nonsense. — Zap (@zap_lock) March 1, 2024

Soooo at which point did he call for an ambulance having ‘vomited pints of black blood’. Surely the next part of this story would be he was rushed to the ER etc and it would be all over the news — Gary Dunn (@GaiusScuro) March 3, 2024

Fair play, that’s properly made me laugh — terry fowler (@terryfo07436014) March 1, 2024

Literally laughed out loud and had to read this to my husband.

Tim is comedy gold. — Kate Donaldson – #Sorry (@ricketykate1) March 2, 2024

I mean, if I’m dying and alone, definitely rubbing one out. https://t.co/eoSFioXhVd — TweetsOfMassDestruction (@TweetingMassX) March 1, 2024

Last word to the man himself.

Back in the days before ‘won’t somebody please think of the children?!’ twitter got up in my grill on the regs. Great days. https://t.co/TJzKOwdZ2m — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) March 3, 2024

Source @thevegdoc @fatbeardymark Image Unsplash DJ Paine