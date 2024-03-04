The hilarious takedown of this anti-vaxxer has just gone wildly viral and it’s ‘one of the greatest responses ever’
Here’s a thing of beauty that’s just been sent wildly viral on Twitter.
It’s a hilarious response to an anti-vaxxer on Twitter that was praised by @fatbeardymark as ‘one of my favourite responses ever’.
And this is why.
Things that never happened but @stillberto has provided one of my favourite responses ever.. pic.twitter.com/GGu7madwuu
— Fatbeardymark (@fatbeardymark) February 29, 2024
Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
Ooof.
Probably my second most favorite tweet on the planet is by Tim Stillman. pic.twitter.com/WtXNHZNlrp
— The Veg Doc (She/Her) Ⓥ (@thevegdoc) March 2, 2024
Last word to the man himself.
Back in the days before ‘won’t somebody please think of the children?!’ twitter got up in my grill on the regs. Great days. https://t.co/TJzKOwdZ2m
— Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) March 3, 2024
