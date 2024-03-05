This Peta image protesting at sled dog racing didn’t quite have the impact they presumably hoped for – 17 barking comebacks

Twitter Peta

To the world of Peta now – no, stick with us – where the world’s largest animal rights organisation went viral with this tweet taking aim at the sled dog racing.

Specifically, something called the Iditarod – no us neither – a sled dog race that runs from Anchorage to Nome Alaska across some of the world’s most breathtaking terrain.

You wouldn’t want this and dogs forced to race in the #Iditarod don’t either. pic.twitter.com/A6gHprsOCZ — PETA (@peta) March 2, 2024

Except it presumably didn’t have quite the impact they were presumably hoping for (apart from going viral, obviously).

And here are our favourite things people said in response.

Let’s be honest, some of you would fucking love this https://t.co/gTSOzm8D51 — Ben (@defenestr8rboi) March 4, 2024

Not only do we want this it should be an Olympic sport. Two altheletes at the top of their game scrabbling on all fours as they ferry a chihuahua around on a sled is a sport we all want. https://t.co/5WnOU0khdq — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) March 5, 2024

PETA is making a lot of assumption about what I would and would not want https://t.co/HNmYHYSjYg — jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) March 4, 2024

ok.. ignoring the hilarity of that image real quick. My husky would absolutely love to get the chance to run for miles in the snow with a bunch of friends. — Night⚡Shift (@NightShiftStdio) March 4, 2024

i dont think we follow the same people https://t.co/3c3WUqxglX — i n n e s (@innesmck) March 4, 2024

This looks like a woke furry kink — Memes & Things (@MemesAndThings_) March 2, 2024

Do I get a little treat afterwards?? — ✨Afton Marie (@alsoafton) March 4, 2024

“You wouldn’t want this.”

I guarantee if someone created an onlyfans with this kink they’d make a million dollars by June. https://t.co/AceqMx7RsG — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 4, 2024

