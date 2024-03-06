The replies to these pictures of a bus crash took on a hilarious life of their own and it’s the funniest Twitter thing for ages

News funny tweets

There was a most unusual sight in the middle of London on Tuesday when a bus crashed into a shop front on New Oxford Street.

The number eight bus went through the plate glass front of a unit which is apparently being redeveloped into a gaming bar. Two people were taken away by ambulance.

And this is what it looked like, shared by @markarby over on Twitter.

Not sure how it happened but a bus crashed into a building near Tottenham Court Road Station. Police, Fire Brigade and ambulance in attendance. pic.twitter.com/1fPopjMrx8 — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

And we mention it not because of the pictures – well, we do – but mostly because of the responses it prompted which took on a hilarious life of their own. And they really are a minute or two very well spent.

1.

Hi Mark, we hope you’re OK. Would BBC London please be able to use your images in our coverage? — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) March 5, 2024

Yes, that’s absolutely fine — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

2.

Hi Mark, hope you’re okay. Can GB News use this image for our coverage? – with credit of course — Dan Falvey (@Falvey_Dan) March 5, 2024

No, I don’t want anything to do with GB News. You don’t have my permission. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

3.

Hi Mark, hope you are ok. Is it okay if i take this and use it as promotional imaging for my new album im releasing? — DiscipleOfTron (@DiscipleOfTron) March 6, 2024

That will depend on how my negotiations with Beyoncé goes as she asked first. I hope you’re OK too. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 6, 2024

4.

Hi Mark, hope you are ok. Would it be ok if I look back at your reply to GB News every now and again when I need cheering up? With credit of course. — Steve Cooksley (@DoctorBeechwood) March 5, 2024

Always glad to put a smile on someone’s face. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

5.

Hi Bus, would I be able to use your Mark in our coverage? — Matty B (@MattBidewell) March 5, 2024

Genius! — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

6.

Hi Mark, would it be OK if I printed off these pictures, tore them into strips and ate them, with full credit to you of course — Gary Lee Wadsworth (@Donny_Jpeg) March 5, 2024

Yes of course but give the credit instead to the Gaviscon you will need after doing that. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

7.

hi mark can i use your photos to make a tweet relating to hit 80’s band the smiths and their song “there is a light that never goes out”, concerning the popular lyric “and if a double decker bus crashes into us” — mike! ❄️ (@marshplaylist) March 5, 2024

Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now after reading that suggestion. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

8.

Hi Mark. I hope you’re ok. I’m at a bar with some friends, is it ok if I show them your photos, with a credit? — James Ratcliff (@ratcliff_james) March 5, 2024

Yes as long a you get me a pint of London Pride. — Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024

9.

Hi Mark , I hope you are ok.

Would I be able to have these images burned into my retina with credit to you please? — Ali (@aligaligaliga) March 5, 2024