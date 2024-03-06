The replies to these pictures of a bus crash took on a hilarious life of their own and it’s the funniest Twitter thing for ages
There was a most unusual sight in the middle of London on Tuesday when a bus crashed into a shop front on New Oxford Street.
The number eight bus went through the plate glass front of a unit which is apparently being redeveloped into a gaming bar. Two people were taken away by ambulance.
And this is what it looked like, shared by @markarby over on Twitter.
Not sure how it happened but a bus crashed into a building near Tottenham Court Road Station. Police, Fire Brigade and ambulance in attendance. pic.twitter.com/1fPopjMrx8
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
And we mention it not because of the pictures – well, we do – but mostly because of the responses it prompted which took on a hilarious life of their own. And they really are a minute or two very well spent.
1.
Hi Mark, we hope you’re OK. Would BBC London please be able to use your images in our coverage?
— BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) March 5, 2024
Yes, that’s absolutely fine
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
2.
Hi Mark, hope you’re okay. Can GB News use this image for our coverage? – with credit of course
— Dan Falvey (@Falvey_Dan) March 5, 2024
No, I don’t want anything to do with GB News. You don’t have my permission.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
3.
Hi Mark, hope you are ok. Is it okay if i take this and use it as promotional imaging for my new album im releasing?
— DiscipleOfTron (@DiscipleOfTron) March 6, 2024
That will depend on how my negotiations with Beyoncé goes as she asked first. I hope you’re OK too.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 6, 2024
4.
Hi Mark, hope you are ok. Would it be ok if I look back at your reply to GB News every now and again when I need cheering up? With credit of course.
— Steve Cooksley (@DoctorBeechwood) March 5, 2024
Always glad to put a smile on someone’s face.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
5.
Hi Bus, would I be able to use your Mark in our coverage?
— Matty B (@MattBidewell) March 5, 2024
Genius!
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
6.
Hi Mark, would it be OK if I printed off these pictures, tore them into strips and ate them, with full credit to you of course
— Gary Lee Wadsworth (@Donny_Jpeg) March 5, 2024
Yes of course but give the credit instead to the Gaviscon you will need after doing that.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
7.
hi mark can i use your photos to make a tweet relating to hit 80’s band the smiths and their song “there is a light that never goes out”, concerning the popular lyric “and if a double decker bus crashes into us”
— mike! ❄️ (@marshplaylist) March 5, 2024
Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now after reading that suggestion.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
8.
Hi Mark. I hope you’re ok. I’m at a bar with some friends, is it ok if I show them your photos, with a credit?
— James Ratcliff (@ratcliff_james) March 5, 2024
Yes as long a you get me a pint of London Pride.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024
9.
Hi Mark , I hope you are ok.
Would I be able to have these images burned into my retina with credit to you please?
— Ali (@aligaligaliga) March 5, 2024
Yes, you can do what you like but don’t credit me.
— Mark Arby (@markarby) March 5, 2024