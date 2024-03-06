This Dune/Trump mashup is surely the funniest 68 seconds you’ll spend today
You really don’t need to be a fan of Dune to appreciate this, but it’ll help.
Just in case you’re not familiar with the Sandworm, it’s a colossal worm-like creature that is aggressive, territorial and destructive, attracted by rhythmic sounds and prone to be driven into a killing frenzy.
Donald Trump, on the other hand (stop making up your own jokes!).
Anyway, over to @loloverruled who posted this thing of wonder over on TikTok (warning: mild spoilers!)
@loloverruledPesky Paul♬ original sound – Alex Peter (Lolo)
Absolutely out of this world!
Just in case it’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.
mild dune 2 spoilers but this is the funniest thing I ever seen pic.twitter.com/W2wFAS1rXr
— tom (@tomrahme9) March 6, 2024
We can’t stop watching.
I’ve been laughing at Trump sandworm for 20 minutes now. https://t.co/SW6LVDWaLc
— James St. James (@JSJdarling) March 6, 2024
This is a masterpiece
— Moosey (@0nlyMeez) March 6, 2024
I AM DEAD! This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week. I love it https://t.co/j32muVeSC9
— Brennan Kiley (@BKiley10) March 6, 2024
Source TikTok @loloverruled H/T Twitter @tomrahme9