This Dune/Trump mashup is surely the funniest 68 seconds you’ll spend today

You really don’t need to be a fan of Dune to appreciate this, but it’ll help.

Just in case you’re not familiar with the Sandworm, it’s a colossal worm-like creature that is aggressive, territorial and destructive, attracted by rhythmic sounds and prone to be driven into a killing frenzy.

Donald Trump, on the other hand (stop making up your own jokes!).

Anyway, over to @loloverruled who posted this thing of wonder over on TikTok (warning: mild spoilers!)

Absolutely out of this world!

Just in case it’s tricky to watch, here it is again on Twitter.

mild dune 2 spoilers but this is the funniest thing I ever seen pic.twitter.com/W2wFAS1rXr — tom (@tomrahme9) March 6, 2024

We can’t stop watching.

I’ve been laughing at Trump sandworm for 20 minutes now. https://t.co/SW6LVDWaLc — James St. James (@JSJdarling) March 6, 2024

This is a masterpiece — Moosey (@0nlyMeez) March 6, 2024

I AM DEAD! This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week. I love it https://t.co/j32muVeSC9 — Brennan Kiley (@BKiley10) March 6, 2024

Source TikTok @loloverruled H/T Twitter @tomrahme9