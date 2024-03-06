Took us far too long to get this ‘niche bilingual joke’ but it was very much worth it in the end

Life dad jokes spain

First in an occasional and surely unique series, niche bilingual joke of the day comes courtesy of author @NJSimmondsbooks over on Twitter.

I love this very niche joke that maybe 5 of my followers will get pic.twitter.com/ByhdFC9Npk — Natali Simmonds / N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) March 4, 2024

And here it is again, in the probable event that it’s tricky to read in full.

Bravo! (In either lingo …)

My year 10 daughter loves this! She’s doing Spanish GCSE and has taken a screenshot of this for her next lesson — Jo Cornish (@MeetTheNeeds) March 4, 2024

This is way beyond a dad joke. This is a tio viejo level joke — Auld Shane Gamer (@AuldShaneGamer) March 5, 2024

And it got people sharing similar gags of their own.

Ive got one

But it only works if you know the following

In Urdu “Kela” is banana

“Akela” is alone The (now ruined) joke is

What do you call a banana all on its own?

“A Kela” — Imran Mahmood (@imranmahmood777) March 4, 2024

Two cats in France tried to swim across the Seine River. One was named One Two Three, the other named Un Deux Trois. The One Two Three cat made it, but the Un Deux Trois cat sank. — Ryan Johnson (@RyanDJGL) March 5, 2024

I only have this shorter one to offer in exchange for: “Como se dice en ingles, una zapato?” “A shoe” “Salud!” — Kinniska (@KinniskaMakes) March 5, 2024

Just in case – surely not! – you were still struggling like this person.

I didn’t understand the joke and am hyperfixiating if the joe is the grammatically sorts of incorrect Spanish said by the Spaniard in the final line. — Nancy Foster (@drafoxter) March 4, 2024

“Eso sí que es” means “that’s the one” but said out loud also sounds like S.O.C.K.S which spells “socks”. — Natali Simmonds / N J Simmonds (@NJSimmondsbooks) March 5, 2024

