Took us far too long to get this ‘niche bilingual joke’ but it was very much worth it in the end
First in an occasional and surely unique series, niche bilingual joke of the day comes courtesy of author @NJSimmondsbooks over on Twitter.
I love this very niche joke that maybe 5 of my followers will get pic.twitter.com/ByhdFC9Npk
And here it is again, in the probable event that it’s tricky to read in full.
Bravo! (In either lingo …)
My year 10 daughter loves this! She’s doing Spanish GCSE and has taken a screenshot of this for her next lesson
This is way beyond a dad joke. This is a tio viejo level joke
And it got people sharing similar gags of their own.
Ive got one
But it only works if you know the following
In Urdu “Kela” is banana
“Akela” is alone
The (now ruined) joke is
What do you call a banana all on its own?
“A Kela”
Two cats in France tried to swim across the Seine River. One was named One Two Three, the other named Un Deux Trois.
The One Two Three cat made it, but the Un Deux Trois cat sank.
I only have this shorter one to offer in exchange for:
“Como se dice en ingles, una zapato?”
“A shoe”
“Salud!”
Just in case – surely not! – you were still struggling like this person.
I didn’t understand the joke and am hyperfixiating if the joe is the grammatically sorts of incorrect Spanish said by the Spaniard in the final line.
“Eso sí que es” means “that’s the one” but said out loud also sounds like S.O.C.K.S which spells “socks”.
