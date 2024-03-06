Politics MAGA

It’s 2024 and this Trump supporter won’t vote for women because they have ‘no balls to scratch’

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 6th, 2024

Super Tuesday saw the U.S. hold several primaries, with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump increasing their grasps on their respective parties’ nominations for the November election.

Republican hopeful Nikki Haley ruined Trump’s hope of a clean sweep by winning the Vermont primary, but one Trump supporter told NBC’s Shaquille Brewster why he would never vote for Haley …or any other woman. It’s a little NSFW.

It’s not clear why itchy testicles would be a political advantage, but it’s certainly our cue not to shake hands with that guy, if we ever cross his path. Here’s what people thought of his insight.

To sum up …

Source Shaquille Brewster Image Screengrab