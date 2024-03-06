It’s 2024 and this Trump supporter won’t vote for women because they have ‘no balls to scratch’

Politics MAGA

Super Tuesday saw the U.S. hold several primaries, with both Joe Biden and Donald Trump increasing their grasps on their respective parties’ nominations for the November election.

Republican hopeful Nikki Haley ruined Trump’s hope of a clean sweep by winning the Vermont primary, but one Trump supporter told NBC’s Shaquille Brewster why he would never vote for Haley …or any other woman. It’s a little NSFW.

Full video of that moment in Graham, N.C. Men and women have told me they wouldn’t vote for Haley because she’s a woman before (and in plenty of other states), but rarely is it said this explicitly and in front of a camera. https://t.co/2t2GAw50Mk pic.twitter.com/nmTSL2Ymh6 — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) March 5, 2024

Trump voter tells NBC that a woman won’t make a good president because she “has no balls to scratch.” pic.twitter.com/hn3xiXouGK — Acyn (@Acyn) March 5, 2024

It’s not clear why itchy testicles would be a political advantage, but it’s certainly our cue not to shake hands with that guy, if we ever cross his path. Here’s what people thought of his insight.

Now might be a good time to remind folks that when a woman lost in 2016, she went for a walk in the woods, wrote a book & started a podcast. When a man lost in 2020, he refused to accept it, plotted a coup and incited a violent attack on our Capitol.

But tell me more about balls. https://t.co/btcS5Wzwdn — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 5, 2024

Can’t believe this is real life… https://t.co/IWoZJhLg4A — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) March 5, 2024

our democratic system is being testes like never before https://t.co/gKclKqJgep — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 5, 2024

So jock-itch is a necessary Presidential qualifier. Yikes. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 5, 2024

Look, the man has a point! Here I am my whole life, considering things like the economy, climate change, education, healthcare, etc. as the issues most important to me in a candidate…yet I’ve completely overlooked whether they have a scratchable nadsack or not. Thanks, Cletus… https://t.co/2LbTm7wVvz — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) March 5, 2024

Old school = misogynistic white dude — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) March 5, 2024

The depressing part of getting older is realizing I can’t reflexively dismiss this guy as part of my parents’ generation. He’s possibly around my age. https://t.co/2MP1Vs1HtE — Stephen Robinson (@SER1897) March 5, 2024

This guy needs some better criteria for who should run a country. https://t.co/0Q6ERt2a6R — John Collins (@Logically_JC) March 5, 2024

Just wow. Trump really brings out the troglodytes. https://t.co/sjbjkPh53I — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) March 5, 2024

Please show this to every woman voter in North Carolina. https://t.co/ReTizUG5vg — Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) March 5, 2024

Your typical Trump voter, ladies and gentlemen. “All a woman’s good for in my book is havin’ babies and takin’ care of the house” What in the actual fuck. https://t.co/xaYbsNlmto — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) March 5, 2024

Men are starting to say the quiet part out loud, ladies. But, we knew this in 2016. We just can’t count on them to treat us as equal human beings. https://t.co/Gu6hVdipwP pic.twitter.com/mzw5BZX0iS — JD-Molls (@MamaMolly2018) March 5, 2024

Republican officials: we fully support women. Republican voters: Make me a sandwich, woman! https://t.co/8axG5hbVc1 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 5, 2024

