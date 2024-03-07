A woman replaced ‘menopause’ with ‘erectile disfunction’ in this journal to highlight attitudes towards women and it’s a real eye-opener

Science women

Over on the medical journal the Lancet, they’ve just launched a new series about the menopause.

Here’s just a little bit of what they have to say.

‘Menopause is an inevitable life stage for half the the world’s population, but experiences vary hugely. ‘Many women feel unsupported as they transition menopause. ‘To better prepare and support women, the Lancet Series on menopause argues for an approach that goes beyond specific treatments to empower women with high-quality information, tools to support decision making, empathic clinical care, and workplace adjustments as needed. ‘The authors recognise how gendered ageism may contribute to negative experiences of menopause and call for reduced stigma and greater recognition of the value and contribution of older women.’

And we mention it because a particular section of it was highlighted by this woman, @sparklybarclay, who replaced every mention of ‘menopause’ with ‘erectile disfunction’.

And the resulting piece went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @hazard_leah because of what some people thought it said about attitudes towards women, and the menopause in particular.

This genius substituted 'erectile dysfunction' for 'menopause' in the intro to that new Lancet editorial and I'm howling. pic.twitter.com/tOelVzJksq — Leah Hazard (@hazard_leah) March 6, 2024

Here it is again in full, and see what you make of it.

And a few of the many responses it prompted.

Love it!! Since hitting perimenopause I have been utterly shocked and disgusted by the way the medical profession thinks it's acceptable, even right, to tell women they just have to stop having sex or have painful sex if they have any issues. Men would never get told that crap. — Shambolic Neutral, inventor of the Clitoris 2024 (@BradfemlyWalsh) March 6, 2024

Brilliant.

And if they feel upset with having ED, they can always fill their lives with new hobbies. Like taking long walks, volunteering or joining a gym!

What medical professionals tell menopausal women is a cruel joke — Tracey Kent (@TraceyKent) March 7, 2024

This is hilarious. Though, as much as sexism, I believe it reflects puritanical undercurrents in public health (and society). Opposition to providing Viagra (Sildenafil) to aging men was massive, and based on similar arguments: not safe, not needed, not virtuous, not 'natural'… https://t.co/QO3Ut037Lh — Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) March 7, 2024

Exactly, waiting until they offer men CBT instead of Viagra — LoisMcEwan (@LoisMcEwan) March 6, 2024

Genius- nothing could sum up the dismissal of many women so aptly- although those men embracing their erectile dysfunction rightly get viagra I’m prescription- hope do we accept that women needing testosterone don’t!!! Downright discrimination https://t.co/bYY0G5l41d — Melissa Hubbard (@mykidsdoc1) March 6, 2024

Brilliant! Of course the menopause bring changes that are natural – some are great (no periods!) some not so great (vaginal atrophy & pain). Treatment for the not so great stuff should be freely available – suffering should nit be accepted. — Jane Street ️‍⚧️She/her/cis (@JaneStRetCP) March 7, 2024

It’s not to say it’s reflective of the rest of the Lancet’s material – maybe they even address it? – but it’s quite the read.

