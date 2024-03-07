An American said he invented ‘bottle night’ with his girlfriend and the entirety of Britain replied as one

US relationships

To the world of Collin Rutherford now – don’t forget the double L – an American entrepreneurial type who’s been and gone on Twitter to share his lockdown invention with his girlfriend, something they’re calling ‘bottle night’.

But that’s enough from us, over to Collin (double L) Rutherford.

Do you know what a "bottle night" is? Probably not, because my gf and I invented it during a 2023 blizzard in Buffalo, NY. We lock our phones away, turn the TV off… Each grab a bottle of wine, and talk. That's it, we simply talk and enjoy each other's presence. We live… pic.twitter.com/uMl1iAtpmv — Collin Rutherford (@collin_ruth89) March 4, 2024

‘Do you know what a “bottle night” is? Probably not, because my gf and I invented it during a 2023 blizzard in Buffalo, NY. ‘We lock our phones away, turn the TV off… Each grab a bottle of wine, and talk. ‘That’s it, we simply talk and enjoy each other’s presence. ‘We live together, but it’s easy to miss out on “quality time”. ‘What do you think? Do you have other methods for enjoying quality time with your partner?’

And it prompted no end of replies as you might have imagined.

You invented hanging out and drinking? — Zach Jones MD (@ZachJonesForTX) March 5, 2024

My gf and I do this – we call it “pipe” night We smoke a rock and freak on a a cardboard box and talk about the chips the mayor installed in our brains That’s it, we simply freak and talk knowing the mayors listening. What’s up Eric. https://t.co/o6mHdD3Br6 — katie morrissey (@PonyBolognaCity) March 6, 2024

"we simply talk and enjoy each other's presence" and pose for stranger on the internet. — John G (@JohnnyG_70) March 5, 2024

Obsessed with this guy who thinks he invented hanging out https://t.co/qSGVbZ9o9Z — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) March 5, 2024

Please drink out of a wineglass man. You’re 26. — Pine Baron (@SpiritofPines) March 5, 2024

But surely the loudest of responses came from British people everywhere, whose response can be best summed up with this one.

Americans are discovering drinking culture. It’s incredible. https://t.co/G47uh1hQXR — Norfener ️ (@angrynorfman) March 5, 2024

And this one!

I invented talking to my girlfriend. We both have to get hammered though or it doesn’t work https://t.co/jlZhoHW3i6 — budum (@TimAllenItalian) March 5, 2024

To conclude …

Nature is healing — Norfener ️ (@angrynorfman) March 5, 2024

