Ozzy Man’s hilarious and very sweary narration of a bird in great peril had us on the edge of our seats
Top Australian video reviewer, Ozzy Man, leans heavily into the Australian stereotype when he adds his commentary to clips, which makes his posts NSFW but very, very funny.
In this one minute and 45 seconds of feline peril for a careless bird, he becomes the Anti-Attenborough.
See for yourself.
@ozzymanreviews Here’s me commentary on bird vs cats ️ #ozzymanreviews #ozzyman #catsoftiktok #birds #funny ♬ original sound – Ozzy Man Reviews
Nerves of steel, that bird. TikTok loved it.
How did that bird not die from stress alone?
Austin Grizzell
I was rooting for the bird like it was an action movie.
Ovukerie Daniel Othuke
The friends of the bird would never believe him.
Sunamii001
Never trigger the hunting instinct… That was a smart bird!
Nico Gancho
A white knuckle thriller.
SGCillustration
I held my breath.
DeeKayEn
And the Best Actor goes to “Birdy”.
Christian Reyes
Did anyone else jump when the bird moved coz they’d convinced themself that it was just a well-made statue? Just me?
FibroFighter Kerry
if birds could sweat, this one would have been dehydrated. Very brave!
Arod00
Shocked that poor bird didn’t just explode from terror, especially when the THIRD cat appeared.
Bridget
Bird’s livin’ on the edge.
Frank Baker
Cheering for the bird from this side like cheering my team to get a goal in a game.
kongju
Although I’m Kiwi I love this dude.
buckasaurs titanacus
They are professional trained actors tell your bird pets not to try this at home.
Sharly Vochi
If I had timing that excellent, half of my life problems would have been avoided.
EarthSign
Altercarnated spoke for many with this comment.
PUT THE CAMERA DOWN & help the bird!
Source Ozzy Man Image Screengrab