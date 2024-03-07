Ozzy Man’s hilarious and very sweary narration of a bird in great peril had us on the edge of our seats

Animals cats

Top Australian video reviewer, Ozzy Man, leans heavily into the Australian stereotype when he adds his commentary to clips, which makes his posts NSFW but very, very funny.

In this one minute and 45 seconds of feline peril for a careless bird, he becomes the Anti-Attenborough.

See for yourself.

Nerves of steel, that bird. TikTok loved it.

How did that bird not die from stress alone?

Austin Grizzell

I was rooting for the bird like it was an action movie.

Ovukerie Daniel Othuke

The friends of the bird would never believe him.

Sunamii001

Never trigger the hunting instinct… That was a smart bird!

Nico Gancho

A white knuckle thriller.

SGCillustration

I held my breath.

DeeKayEn

And the Best Actor goes to “Birdy”.

Christian Reyes

Did anyone else jump when the bird moved coz they’d convinced themself that it was just a well-made statue? Just me?

FibroFighter Kerry

if birds could sweat, this one would have been dehydrated. Very brave!

Arod00

Shocked that poor bird didn’t just explode from terror, especially when the THIRD cat appeared.

Bridget

Bird’s livin’ on the edge.

Frank Baker

Cheering for the bird from this side like cheering my team to get a goal in a game.

kongju

Although I’m Kiwi I love this dude.

buckasaurs titanacus

They are professional trained actors tell your bird pets not to try this at home.

Sharly Vochi

If I had timing that excellent, half of my life problems would have been avoided.

EarthSign

Altercarnated spoke for many with this comment.

PUT THE CAMERA DOWN & help the bird!

READ MORE

Watch Ozzy Man’s sweary review of the most British world record of all time

Source Ozzy Man Image Screengrab