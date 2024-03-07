Life weddings

This checkout proposal was lovely but what really makes it is the woman’s reaction on the left (watch to the end!)

Poke Staff. Updated March 7th, 2024

Here’s a rather lovely thing, a man who surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her at the supermarket checkout.

It’s Michael Ward who was queuing up in the ‘one engagement ring or fewer’ aisle and his girlfriend – now fiancee, we’re glad to report – is Sandra.

But it’s not the proposal that really makes it – well, it is – but it’s also the reaction of the woman doing her shopping on the left of the screen. Watch to the end.

She’s off to buy a hat, presumably.

It is indeed!

Source @NewstalkFM H/T @markcashin