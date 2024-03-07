This checkout proposal was lovely but what really makes it is the woman’s reaction on the left (watch to the end!)

Life weddings

Here’s a rather lovely thing, a man who surprised his girlfriend by proposing to her at the supermarket checkout.

It’s Michael Ward who was queuing up in the ‘one engagement ring or fewer’ aisle and his girlfriend – now fiancee, we’re glad to report – is Sandra.

But it’s not the proposal that really makes it – well, it is – but it’s also the reaction of the woman doing her shopping on the left of the screen. Watch to the end.

Michael Ward was determined to surprise his girlfriend, Sandra, and decided she would never expect him to propose at Tesco’s Oughterard branch on Valentine's Day. pic.twitter.com/yzGfLnhEpd — NewstalkFM (@NewstalkFM) March 6, 2024

She’s off to buy a hat, presumably.

It's all about your one on the left. Legend https://t.co/rikEcMUqNw — markcashin (@markcashin) March 6, 2024

It is indeed!

Source @NewstalkFM H/T @markcashin