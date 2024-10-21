Donald Trump’s ‘shift’ at McDonald’s wasn’t all it appeared and the New York Magazine’s A++ headline surely said it best

US donald trump mcdonalds

Donald Trump’s latest wheeze – and we mean that in every sense of the world – on the US presidential campaign trail was to work in McDonald’s to prove his ‘everyman’ credentials (despite, of course, being nothing of the sort).

And a very bizarre look it was too.

Working at a fast food restaurant is incredibly hard work—which is why Donald still isn’t doing it. #McIdiot pic.twitter.com/uqckowowEy — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) October 20, 2024

It prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies.

this gonna be the funniest picture of all time if he loses pic.twitter.com/4Bz9sAC95q — juju (@ayeejuju) October 20, 2024

It’s like training for his job in the prison commissary pic.twitter.com/ozptt0uhuV — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) October 20, 2024

This is like the sequel to the kid mowing picture. pic.twitter.com/TbJqmoFq8Y — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 20, 2024

He probably should be laying off the fries. pic.twitter.com/lduqL7d1If — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 20, 2024

This is one of the most AI-looking non-AI photos I’ve ever seen https://t.co/WAx9aCJ6yg — Populism Updates (@PopulismUpdates) October 20, 2024

“What’s on the menu?” “They’re eating the cats and dogs!” pic.twitter.com/KrZ5CHu3tC — Hoodlum (@NotHoodlum) October 20, 2024

“You want some lies with that?” pic.twitter.com/IXWsAIsOZC — NeuroPsychoPhD (@SethN12) October 20, 2024

And it turned out – to no-one’s great surprise, that it wasn’t all that it seemed …

… and no-one put it better than the New York Magazine.

“So in an effort to highlight his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s, Trump pretended to work at a closed McDonald’s where he served pretend orders to supporters pretending to be customers” https://t.co/KykzMAZz9F — New York Magazine (@NYMag) October 21, 2024

Indeed he did – all true (unlike Trump’s ‘shift) and you can read all about it here.

This is how it’s done. Thank you @NYMag! pic.twitter.com/2DWLlv1pcL — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 21, 2024

This perfectly sums up Trump’s staged event today https://t.co/VUoL5hpdgV — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2024

This one sentence sums up his entire campaign. Perfect. https://t.co/vrMfiLjmHH — Tom Chapman (@realTomChapman) October 21, 2024

This is the only correct way to cover Trump’s political stunt today. Any media outlet that does not provide the context that the McDonald’s was closed and the customers rehearsed is not practicing genuine journalism. https://t.co/m7PI8f9FwX — Matt G. Metcalf (@MattMetcalf) October 21, 2024

Pretty much sums up the whole thing … Harris is the real deal while trump is a pretender https://t.co/6zYjoV7TAg — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) October 21, 2024

