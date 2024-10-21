US donald trump mcdonalds

Donald Trump’s ‘shift’ at McDonald’s wasn’t all it appeared and the New York Magazine’s A++ headline surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

Donald Trump’s latest wheeze – and we mean that in every sense of the world – on the US presidential campaign trail was to work in McDonald’s to prove his ‘everyman’ credentials (despite, of course, being nothing of the sort).

And a very bizarre look it was too.

It prompted lots of very funny and totally on-point replies.

And it turned out – to no-one’s great surprise, that it wasn’t all that it seemed …

… and no-one put it better than the New York Magazine.

Indeed he did – all true (unlike Trump’s ‘shift) and you can read all about it here.

