Sorry, ladies – Rupert Murdoch’s off the market again, and we’re not even invited to the wedding
There’s bound to be a weeping and wailing from all the disappointed women as the news breaks that they won’t be Rupert Murdoch‘s fifth wife./s
That dubious honour goes to retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova – at 67 years old, a mere 25 years his junior.
BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch is engaged again at the age of 92, according to US media reports
— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 7, 2024
Let’s face it, it wasn’t the news anyone was expecting to hear about the 92-year-old billionaire. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted. It’s occasionally NSFW.
1.
BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch…
…is engaged again at the age of 92. https://t.co/WX3EYW7rXZ pic.twitter.com/8go5B6BiX1
— Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) March 8, 2024
2.
https://t.co/Y9LK2DhuGN pic.twitter.com/lxW9I6sqp3
— Lucy (@LMAsaysno) March 7, 2024
3.
This isn’t the news I should be seeing when I see BREAKING Rupert Murdoch and 92 https://t.co/Y7ugss6xeK
— Leah Dionne (@leahdionne__) March 7, 2024
4.
YESSSSSSSS FUCKING YESSSSSSSS THIS IS AWESOME https://t.co/TP4BQYj7Da
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 7, 2024
5.
Any headline that includes the words Rupert Murdoch should start with the disclaimer 'Now, don't get too excited but…'
— James Colley (@JamColley) March 8, 2024
6.
Call me old fashioned, but I find the idea of billionaires at the end of their life giving their money away to complete strangers quite sweet. https://t.co/9qp13vOtf9
— rufus jones (@rufusjones1) March 8, 2024
7.
All these women are playing a high-value game of pass-the-parcel. https://t.co/YzcoakQLnp
— Podders (@Morris_Oxford) March 8, 2024
8.
Rupert Murdoch engaged again. When asked how his new fiancée pulled it off, she replied, “I just closed my eyes and used an oven mitt”
— Craig Deeley ️ (@craiguito) March 7, 2024
9.
One day someone is going to leak his sec tapes & the internet will simply be shut down https://t.co/J9SCBgiZuO
— Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) March 8, 2024
10.
I bet his mum and dad are glad he’s finally settled down. https://t.co/kyctUuvvE0
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 8, 2024
11.
He's after her money. https://t.co/dxjQCJrDHy
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 8, 2024
12.
All his kids, watching another bit of the inheritance disappear going: https://t.co/c8bZMqSbhu pic.twitter.com/kGrlsRbcoi
— Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) March 8, 2024
13.
If anyone can find Rupert Murdoch's heart, it's a molecular biologist.
— David Absalom (@britishpictures) March 8, 2024
14.
Have you ever been so disappointed to read the word "engaged" https://t.co/5QuIST5NlY
— Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin) March 8, 2024
15.
I am increasingly convinced that the best way to end the Murdoch empire is just send romance scammers after him. https://t.co/HDKwG3iuad
— Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) March 8, 2024
Brendan May suggested an apt ending for the headline.
Engaged in undermining democracy everywhere. https://t.co/jXhYCip2mv
— Brendan May (@bmay) March 7, 2024
