Sorry, ladies – Rupert Murdoch’s off the market again, and we’re not even invited to the wedding

There’s bound to be a weeping and wailing from all the disappointed women as the news breaks that they won’t be Rupert Murdoch‘s fifth wife./s

That dubious honour goes to retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova – at 67 years old, a mere 25 years his junior.

BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch is engaged again at the age of 92, according to US media reports Read more ⬇️https://t.co/s4sguE3zR3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 7, 2024

Let’s face it, it wasn’t the news anyone was expecting to hear about the 92-year-old billionaire. Here’s how Twitter/X reacted. It’s occasionally NSFW.

1.

BREAKING: Rupert Murdoch… …is engaged again at the age of 92. https://t.co/WX3EYW7rXZ pic.twitter.com/8go5B6BiX1 — Jack Tindale (@JackTindale) March 8, 2024

2.

3.

This isn’t the news I should be seeing when I see BREAKING Rupert Murdoch and 92 https://t.co/Y7ugss6xeK — Leah Dionne (@leahdionne__) March 7, 2024

4.

YESSSSSSSS FUCKING YESSSSSSSS THIS IS AWESOME https://t.co/TP4BQYj7Da — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 7, 2024

5.

Any headline that includes the words Rupert Murdoch should start with the disclaimer 'Now, don't get too excited but…' — James Colley (@JamColley) March 8, 2024

6.

Call me old fashioned, but I find the idea of billionaires at the end of their life giving their money away to complete strangers quite sweet. https://t.co/9qp13vOtf9 — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) March 8, 2024

7.

All these women are playing a high-value game of pass-the-parcel. https://t.co/YzcoakQLnp — Podders (@Morris_Oxford) March 8, 2024

8.

Rupert Murdoch engaged again. When asked how his new fiancée pulled it off, she replied, “I just closed my eyes and used an oven mitt” — Craig Deeley ️‍ (@craiguito) March 7, 2024

9.

One day someone is going to leak his sec tapes & the internet will simply be shut down https://t.co/J9SCBgiZuO — Disappointed Optimist (@disappoptimism) March 8, 2024

10.

I bet his mum and dad are glad he’s finally settled down. https://t.co/kyctUuvvE0 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 8, 2024

11.

12.

All his kids, watching another bit of the inheritance disappear going: https://t.co/c8bZMqSbhu pic.twitter.com/kGrlsRbcoi — Secretary of State for Socially Uncaring Health (@HUncaring) March 8, 2024

13.

If anyone can find Rupert Murdoch's heart, it's a molecular biologist. — David Absalom (@britishpictures) March 8, 2024

14.

Have you ever been so disappointed to read the word "engaged" https://t.co/5QuIST5NlY — Brendan Harkin (@brendanjharkin) March 8, 2024

15.

I am increasingly convinced that the best way to end the Murdoch empire is just send romance scammers after him. https://t.co/HDKwG3iuad — Emily Turner (@ETWriteHome) March 8, 2024

Brendan May suggested an apt ending for the headline.

Engaged in undermining democracy everywhere. https://t.co/jXhYCip2mv — Brendan May (@bmay) March 7, 2024

