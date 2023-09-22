Kathy Burke’s NSFW question about Rupert Murdoch’s farewell jab at the ‘elites’ sums up his career

News

At the age of 3,7 92, Rupert Murdoch has announced that he is stepping down as Chairman of Fox and News Corp.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says he is stepping down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, with son Lachlan to head both companies https://t.co/xbRoCoziqE — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 21, 2023

His resignation was big news, though not the big news many had expected for the next Rupert Murdoch headline. It was prime comedy fodder.

Devastated to read that Rupert Murdoch is still alive. — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) September 21, 2023

Rupert Murdoch is stepping down from the boards of Fox & News Corporation to spend less time with his kids. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) September 21, 2023

I don't want to worry anyone, but I suspect this news means that Rupert Murdoch's new Death Star is now fully operational… https://t.co/Z0cKZYXKv1 — Beau (@DrBeauBeaumont) September 21, 2023

Wonder what sort of retirement gift you get for an evil billionaire walking nut sack of a man… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) September 21, 2023

The Australian mogul confirmed that his son Lachlan will step into the role, as he himself transitions to Chairman Emeritus, giving rise to the inevitable Succession jokes.

interesting that Rupert Murdoch is retiring, someone should make a TV show about it — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) September 21, 2023

One last L for Kendall Roy https://t.co/bXmq1Skh9Y — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) September 21, 2023

But was Lachlan Murdoch's name underlined? Or was it crossed out? — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) September 21, 2023

"I am like a cog built to fit only one machine. I can do this. I feel like…if I don't get to do this…like I might die" – Lachlan Murdoch this afternoon — Sooz Kempner, so-called "comedian" (@SoozUK) September 21, 2023

The resignation statement, sent to Fox staff, has to be seen to be believed. In fact, we saw it and could hardly believe it.

“Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth. In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas.”

The irony was just too much to take, and this is what tweeters had to say about it.

1.

Satire died today. This is Rupert Murdoch, epitome of elite power and media lies:

"Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth." — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) September 21, 2023

2.

Rupert Murdoch is a billionaire elite who got his Covid shot before the Queen of England got hers. His media helped elect 2 millionaires-at-birth to the presidency.

One of them launched an illegal war, for a lie.

The other launched a terrorist attack on our Capitol, for a lie. https://t.co/3Wch1fXRKj — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 21, 2023

3.

Rupert Murdoch is worth roughly $8 billion, went to Oxford, and arguably has led the most destructive media force in journalism history. Him acting like he’s not a member of the ruling class is just insidious. https://t.co/pW3rKfZXZD — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 21, 2023

4.

Always good to see Rupert Murdoch, who has done such grave damage to society, ranting about the elite. Here he is, boarding his 84 million dollar private jet. pic.twitter.com/6hxLAsHN68 — Brendan May (@bmay) September 21, 2023

5.

If you’re one of the richest men in the entire world and the head of a media empire that has impacted the course of global events, you don’t get to sneer at other people as “elites” https://t.co/Tkfi6HuP58 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 21, 2023

6.

lol what conception of the world does Murdoch subscribe to where he is not part of the elite? https://t.co/zuKLw6nD82 — Petty Is Praxis (@rtyson82) September 21, 2023

7.

For the life of me, I cannot even remotely begin to contemplate being able to fit this level of self-unawareness into a single person. — RP Photo Video (@ryanpphotovideo) September 21, 2023

8.

Rupert Murdoch is a billionaire whose father was knighted by King George V https://t.co/Vt7MVeyBeg — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 21, 2023

9.

Rupert Murdoch- the most powerful billionaire and media tycoon of our era.. who world leaders sucked up to for last 40 years – railing against the elites and vested interests… as he hands the empire he inherited from his dad on – TO HIS SON. pic.twitter.com/CuwylYmTlf — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 21, 2023

10.

Billionaire kingmaker and most powerful global influencer of opinion and politics of all time, Rupert Murdoch, speaks out against "the elites". Who the fuck is he on about?! Refugees? Trans people? Student eco-protesters? — Juliet Brando (@sliderulesyou) September 21, 2023

The wonderful Kathy Burke cut to the chase in her refreshingly frank NSFW manner.

Did a cunt write this? https://t.co/ANxlUbCCMo — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) September 21, 2023

Answers on a postcard to News Corp, 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York.

