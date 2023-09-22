News

Kathy Burke’s NSFW question about Rupert Murdoch’s farewell jab at the ‘elites’ sums up his career

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2023

At the age of 3,792, Rupert Murdoch has announced that he is stepping down as Chairman of Fox and News Corp.

His resignation was big news, though not the big news many had expected for the next Rupert Murdoch headline. It was prime comedy fodder.

The Australian mogul confirmed that his son Lachlan will step into the role, as he himself transitions to Chairman Emeritus, giving rise to the inevitable Succession jokes.

The resignation statement, sent to Fox staff, has to be seen to be believed. In fact, we saw it and could hardly believe it.

Scusie? GIFfrom Im Sorry GIFs

“Elites have open contempt for those who are not members of their rarefied class. Most of the media is in cahoots with those elites, peddling political narratives rather than pursuing the truth.

In my new role, I can guarantee you that I will be involved every day in the contest of ideas.”

The irony was just too much to take, and this is what tweeters had to say about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

The wonderful Kathy Burke cut to the chase in her refreshingly frank NSFW manner.

Answers on a postcard to News Corp, 1211 Avenue of the Americas, New York.

READ MORE

Kathy Burke had the best (NSFW) response to Nigel Farage’s unfortunate banking saga

Image Screengrab