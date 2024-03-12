27 favourite reactions to Lee Anderson’s defection to Reform UK

Politics lee anderson

The recently suspended MP for Ashfield, Lee Anderson, has defected (We think that’s the right spelling) to Reform UK, after having the Tory whip removed for refusing to apologise for accusing Sadiq Khan of selling London to ‘his Islamist mates’.

.

The announcement reached The Office levels of cringeworthy, with Anderson repeatedly insisting ‘I want my country back.’

Well, this isn't awkward at all, and Lee Anderson looks very happy. pic.twitter.com/feCBa5pVTE

— Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) March 11, 2024

It was far from a surprise for two reasons –

Anderson is Reform UK personified. In a recording captured at Cambridge Rugby Club, addressing the local Conservative Association, he said –

“Now there is a political party that begins with an R that offered me a lot of money to join them. I say a lot of money, I mean a lot of money.”

He had only recently criticised Reform, describing leader Richard Tice as a ‘Pound Shop Nigel Farage‘.

Look people, stop sharing this recent footage of disgraced failed Tory @LeeAndersonMP_ calling #ReformUK leader @TiceRichard "a pound shop Nigel Farage" It's embarrassing for them both – not to mention @Nigel_Farage https://t.co/5InMpmVp4c pic.twitter.com/2a0uulyQvh — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) March 11, 2024

But that was before the Conservatives had administered the extremely light slap on the wrist for his Islamophobia – which would almost certainly have been overturned before long.

Lee Anderson ‘Reform is not the answer’ What changed? Oh I know. You were suspended. pic.twitter.com/Hg593ZHTMb — Jemma Forte (@jemmaforte) March 11, 2024

He will cross the floor of the House without triggering a by-election – handing Reform UK its first MP. Something Anderson had called out in the past.

It will probably come as no surprise to anyone to learn that Lee Anderson says he won't call a by-election after switching parties…..despite previously backing calls for MPs call a by-election after switching partieshttps://t.co/WfPFIuOeyA — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) March 11, 2024

Twitter/X pulled no punches.

1.

Lee Anderson joined Reform because he is a man of principles. The same principles that made him lie to a journalist and get his mate to pretend he didn't know him. pic.twitter.com/FJo0YuWPg7 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) March 11, 2024

2.

"Do you have 'Party Loyalty' by Lee Anderson?…..You do?…..For 30p?" pic.twitter.com/VTn7lOXKob — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 11, 2024

3.

I worry that Lee Anderson hasn’t factored in the amount of sniggling that is headed his way… — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) March 11, 2024

4.

Lee Anderson looks like a reluctant late raffle prize winner where the only prizes left are bubble bath or lunch with Richard Tice. pic.twitter.com/PjbfiAm0EV — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) March 11, 2024

5.

Lee Anderson celebrates joining Reform UK by using a phrase once popularised by far right groups: “I want my country back” https://t.co/cPUCSYIEnG — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) March 11, 2024

6.

I'm hearing journeyman right-winger Lee Anderson has joined Reform on a free, his third club in six years. pic.twitter.com/81imDJrueJ — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 11, 2024

7.

would have looked considerably less bad for the Tories if Lee Anderson had only been a random backbencher and not their former deputy chairman but alas, there was no way to predict that appointing him could ever backfire — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) March 11, 2024

8.

I want my country forward. Not back. https://t.co/Jc4G80B4Os — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) March 11, 2024

9.

30p Lee Anderson

said

"Tice is a poundshop Farage" Now he's joined Reform, does that make them the £1.30 Party? Whatever…..Ashfield's going Labour Well done Lee. You've smashed it pic.twitter.com/md1l8FTrhG — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) March 11, 2024

10.

11.

12.

As Reform's first MP, Lee Anderson perfectly represents what that party stands for. If you created a character based on a typical Reform voter, he would be it. It's lovely to see him finding the right home for his uninformed, rabble rousing bigotry. — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) March 11, 2024

13.

Tory MPs waiting to be asked again if Lee Anderson was racist now he’s joined Reform pic.twitter.com/HTP5tSrnzr — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 11, 2024

14.