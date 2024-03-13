People shared their all-time favourite TikTok videos and this was head and shoulders above the rest
It all started when @destroynectar asked people for their favourite TikTok videos over on Twitter.
What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?
And there was an absolute avalanche of fabulously funny and occasionally absolutely jaw-dropping replies.
We’ve seen them all – actually, no we haven’t, there was just far too many – but we’ve seen quite a few and these all went viral.
Instant classic https://t.co/mPQeI8rPVx pic.twitter.com/PCgPKyg2Cm
this video singlehandedly saved my life https://t.co/360l5ig7bA pic.twitter.com/P0SKFYZgj2
“he’s done a merlot again” lives in my head rent free https://t.co/h1vQv281iU pic.twitter.com/D3zu1qNfv1
I had this stuck in my head for a month https://t.co/5cQBkpkYZk pic.twitter.com/I51rXEx9i0
It’s always gonna be this one. Once she starts making goose honks… no matter how shitty my mood is, I’m giggling like an idiot. https://t.co/d5CRmWhF4P pic.twitter.com/rZPU4V4yuq
There was nothing more beautiful than a group of strangers coming together to produce this entire cinematic storyline: https://t.co/81msZhf0s9 pic.twitter.com/0Ot0npEMYN
But there was surely only one winner.
One year on, my friends and I reference this ALL THE TIME. https://t.co/leJj9dHKBt pic.twitter.com/qvLXlWuUZQ
The case for the defence of TikTok rests!
The way she said raging cunt, I'm crying lmfao
I remember this! this video ate
Harold gotta new wife
