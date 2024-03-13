People shared their all-time favourite TikTok videos and this was head and shoulders above the rest

Videos TikTok

It all started when @destroynectar asked people for their favourite TikTok videos over on Twitter.

What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok? — a✰ (@destroynectar) March 8, 2024

And there was an absolute avalanche of fabulously funny and occasionally absolutely jaw-dropping replies.

We’ve seen them all – actually, no we haven’t, there was just far too many – but we’ve seen quite a few and these all went viral.

“he’s done a merlot again” lives in my head rent free https://t.co/h1vQv281iU pic.twitter.com/D3zu1qNfv1 — the wordle answer for 17/1/24 (@niftyghosts) March 12, 2024

I had this stuck in my head for a month https://t.co/5cQBkpkYZk pic.twitter.com/I51rXEx9i0 — Owain (@orhunt) March 11, 2024

It’s always gonna be this one. Once she starts making goose honks… no matter how shitty my mood is, I’m giggling like an idiot. https://t.co/d5CRmWhF4P pic.twitter.com/rZPU4V4yuq — (@EmmaTolkin) March 12, 2024

There was nothing more beautiful than a group of strangers coming together to produce this entire cinematic storyline: https://t.co/81msZhf0s9 pic.twitter.com/0Ot0npEMYN — Ultima Real (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2024

But there was surely only one winner.

One year on, my friends and I reference this ALL THE TIME. https://t.co/leJj9dHKBt pic.twitter.com/qvLXlWuUZQ — Kyla (@misskylahunter) March 12, 2024

The case for the defence of TikTok rests!

The way she said raging cunt, I'm crying lmfao — Ksana (@bigarms4me) March 12, 2024

I remember this! this video ate — maya (@girlfriendmaya) March 12, 2024

Harold gotta new wife — Extees (@Viraltitokvids) March 12, 2024

Source @misskylahunter @destroynectar