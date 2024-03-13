21 favourite things that people are saying about the Kate Middleton saga on Twitter right now

News Kate Middleton royals

As the Kate Middleton saga enters its (checks calendar – how can it only be day three?) third day, it’s still the only story in town on Twitter.

And we’ve been staring at it all day – no, seriously, we have – so you don’t have to and these 23 people said it best right now.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace shares long awaited video message of Kate Middleton confirming she is alive pic.twitter.com/l8bxR4PYNJ — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) March 12, 2024

do i think every one of the theories about kate middleton are batshit insane and the people who thought of them need to be examined? yes have i absorbed every single one of them like a thirsty worm in the desert? absolutely — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 12, 2024

I know exactly where Kate Middleton is. She’s falling in love with a small town bakery owner who has no idea she’s a princess and he’s gonna help her rediscover the meaning of Christmas. Coming to Netflix this fall. pic.twitter.com/hfUJEIDIZR — Gregory Bufithis (@GregBufithis) March 13, 2024

My theory is that Kate has woken from a coma with Foreign Accent Syndrome. She now has a deep Scouse accent and is calling everyone soft lad. — Jim (@unknownshoulder) March 12, 2024

Kensington Palace release candid photo of Kate Middleton during surprise trip to moon. pic.twitter.com/sCPVqggtFX — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) March 12, 2024

The palace really thinks they can sneak something by Millennials and Gen Z, who been raised on a diet of finding Easter eggs in everything Taylor Swift puts out. — Meredith (@TheMereDish) March 12, 2024

[Kate Middleton, 14 Mountain Dews deep into the most crippling World of Warcraft addiction of the 21st Century] just photoshop me into the picture, I’m in the middle of a raid — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 12, 2024

parents – are your kids getting into conspiracy theories? familiarise yourself with their acronyms now and be aware of what to look out for. pmsl – photoshopped middleton suspected lost

kms – kate middleton sighting

rofl – royals on full lockdown

imo- is middleton ok — dean (@DeanRed123) March 13, 2024

