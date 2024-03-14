James Blunt had the best response to the anniversary of You’re Beautiful

Celebrity James Blunt

To the absolute surprise of no-one anywhere, James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter of late.

Caught your eye as she walked on by? https://t.co/rLSlPhRiwj — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 25, 2024

But we mention him because he’s just gone and done it again, after someone shared a particular anniversary of You’re Beautiful.

#OnThisDay in 2006 – Singer-songwriter James Blunt topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with "You're Beautiful". The song was a massive hit and reached No.1 in a dozen countries worldwide, including the UK.

➡️ https://t.co/bZMRBtC5e8 pic.twitter.com/ligpd2JZN2 — Sound Overdose (@ssoundod) March 11, 2024

And Blunt had the very best response ….

So many hits since that I’d completely forgotten about this! https://t.co/heLZM5X3nf — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2024

