James Blunt had the best response to the anniversary of You’re Beautiful
To the absolute surprise of no-one anywhere, James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter of late.
Like when he did this.
Slightly embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/O7xBCyYqkL
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 29, 2024
And tweeted this.
Caught your eye as she walked on by? https://t.co/rLSlPhRiwj
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 25, 2024
And made his own ‘video’ for his new single.
I’m a genius. https://t.co/ixJERJHmHF pic.twitter.com/PhJderLPRT
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) February 14, 2024
But we mention him because he’s just gone and done it again, after someone shared a particular anniversary of You’re Beautiful.
#OnThisDay in 2006 – Singer-songwriter James Blunt topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart with "You're Beautiful".
The song was a massive hit and reached No.1 in a dozen countries worldwide, including the UK.
➡️ https://t.co/bZMRBtC5e8 pic.twitter.com/ligpd2JZN2
— Sound Overdose (@ssoundod) March 11, 2024
And Blunt had the very best response ….
So many hits since that I’d completely forgotten about this! https://t.co/heLZM5X3nf
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 11, 2024
Boom!
