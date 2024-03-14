Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt had the best response to the anniversary of You’re Beautiful

Poke Staff. Updated March 14th, 2024

To the absolute surprise of no-one anywhere, James Blunt has been on a bit of a roll on Twitter of late.

Like when he did this.

And tweeted this.

And made his own ‘video’ for his new single.

But we mention him because he’s just gone and done it again, after someone shared a particular anniversary of You’re Beautiful.

And Blunt had the very best response ….

Boom!

