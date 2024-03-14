17 favourite things people are saying about the Kate Middleton saga right now

Twitter Kate Middleton

Day four of the Kate Middleton saga so it must be time for another round-up of our favourite things people are saying about the missing/recovering/simply minding her own business princess (delete according to taste).

In a bid to clear up all the confusion caused by that unfortunately edited Mother’s Day photo and the Princess of Wales’ comedy confession, Kensington Palace has done … the square root of naff all.

Just waiting for it all to blow over, right?

After the KateGate photo debacle, AFP, one of the world’s largest news agencies, has declared Kensington Palace is no longer a “trusted source”. pic.twitter.com/vDy2wuYHnR — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 14, 2024

Oh.

And these 17 people surely said it best right now.

1.

if I was kate middleton I would tweet “they got me” and then log off — empress sissi (@historicalfits) March 13, 2024

2.

Have we considered that Kate Middleton is in Barbieland helping her doll through an existential crisis? pic.twitter.com/0qRKSrEJCd — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) March 13, 2024

3.

I got about 8 seconds into explaining the Kate Middleton situation to my French husband before he told me, in the Frenchest voice imaginable, “ah yes, that’s why we decided not to have those sorts of people anymore” — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) March 14, 2024

4.

Imagine they bring Kate out to prove she’s fine but then they cut into her & it turns out she’s actually Cake Middleton instead. Will the horrors never cease — Gwdihŵ (@youwouldknow) March 14, 2024

5.

Why are people using #KateGate when #Waterkate is right there for the taking? — Jane Lebak (@JaneLebak) March 13, 2024

6.

William wakes up from his hair transplant with a full head of gorgeous chestnut. He asks “where’s Kate?x” and the doctor shakes her head and says “who dya think gave u the hair yr majesty? Xx” Like if u cried. Also the doctor is a woman — raina (@quakerraina) March 13, 2024

7.

I get to run an ice breaker at the staff meeting today and I’m just gonna have everyone share their Kate Middleton theories. — your other mom (@difficultpatty) March 13, 2024

8.

They’re banning tik tok because we’re getting too close to figuring out where Kate is — Katie (@KayTeeeOh) March 13, 2024

9.