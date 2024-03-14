17 favourite reactions to Lee Anderson’s new cosy seating arrangements next to George Galloway

Politics lee anderson

It’s just a matter of weeks since Lee Anderson was the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party, but on Wednesday, he crossed the floor of the House of Commons and took his seat as the newly defected Reform UK MP for Ashfield.

Whether by accident or design, he found himself sitting next to George Galloway, the newly elected Workers’ Party of Great Britain MP for Rochdale.

Lee Anderson has taken his seat on opposition benches next to George Galloway. pic.twitter.com/cwP9Q3WhpW — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) March 13, 2024

It must have been a little awkward …

Galloway and Anderson will probably have to sit next to each other in Parliament now (Anderson crosses the floor today) pic.twitter.com/hSPyiNShaC — Josiah Mortimer (@josiahmortimer) March 12, 2024

The image got Twitter/X talking – and joking.

Lee Anderson chillaxing with his new best bud George Galloway #PMQs pic.twitter.com/rPMo4zrI7S — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 13, 2024

Two cheeks of the same arse to borrow one of these men's favourite line. https://t.co/TCGp02K5x7 — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) March 13, 2024

Two reactionary demagogues who are happy to get into the cesspit & gutter: the self-proclaimed 'men of the people' Lee Anderson & George Galloway happily sitting together having a friendly chat. #PMQs pic.twitter.com/VoqUmb0Zi6 — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) March 13, 2024

Anderson knows he's fucked. You can see it in him. Galloway will just keep doing his tiresome hateful bullshit forever, accomplishing nothing. Both human cul-de-sacs. https://t.co/fMlGRbLMFU — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 13, 2024

And now we go live to Lee Anderson and George Galloway…#PMQs pic.twitter.com/3mRCOIIoC9 — Jones ️‍ (@EarlOfPowys) March 13, 2024

Today in Parliament.

Anderson and Galloway. A pairing made in democratic hell. pic.twitter.com/4Gay07Dgbk — Paul Kleiman (@DrPaulKleiman) March 13, 2024

Arguably the two fartiest-looking MPs we have. Hard to know if it's better they're kept together for odour containment, or whether they should be kept apart lest their guffs combine into something civilisation-threatening https://t.co/Hfe19GNFmx — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) March 13, 2024

Both Brexiteers, both social conservatives, both former Labour members, not such an odd couple. https://t.co/zkhOXTScwF — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) March 13, 2024

Horseshoe theory in action. https://t.co/EQDo5BHyc8 — Nate Higgins (@natehiggins) March 13, 2024

Delicious, just needs Bridgen for the treble. https://t.co/uvnZSEZxw4 — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) March 13, 2024

The state of British politics in one pic. ‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/HlUw8gATRa — Topper H. (@M4rkland) March 13, 2024

are u guys ready to witness the greatest enemies to lovers arc in human history https://t.co/rpDO9qaQHN — The Twink with Five Names (@Blairiteboywife) March 13, 2024

Oh no. OH NO!

Please – not another frenemies podcast https://t.co/frDWaNDNYF — John O'Farrell (@mrjohnofarrell) March 13, 2024

