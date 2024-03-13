People are trying to work out what it is about ‘his’ country that Lee Anderson wants back – 19 possibilities
During the big announcement of his defection to Reform UK – as well as several times since then – Lee Anderson repeated the line ‘I want my country back.’
The MP for Ashfield lives a pretty cushy life, with his parliamentary and GB News salaries more than adequate for buying a nice display cabinet for his growing collection of political party membership cards.
It got people wondering what he might be lacking – apart from empathy, integrity or comic timing – so Nihal Arthanayake asked the question.
Can anyone identify what it is that the country no longer has, that Lee Anderson wants back?
— Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) March 11, 2024
Some people offered what they believed to be a serious answer.
Most had a little more fun with it.
1.
Shouting “you’ve been Tangoed!” while you belt your mate’s head in with both hands x https://t.co/ChwQ1xERQF
— Buckers (@deathofbuckley) March 11, 2024
2.
Opal Fruits. And maybe Marathons.
— Dr Adam Rutherford (@AdamRutherford) March 11, 2024
3.
Mischievous dogs stealing sausages from butchers’ shops and running up the street with them in their mouths https://t.co/WdNhAyfdQp
— katie (@pipterino) March 11, 2024
4.
Hedge porn, white dog shit and chip pan fires https://t.co/Xn7NaqMc2P
— Andy Parmo (@Andy_Parmo) March 11, 2024
5.
union flags on every lamppost around the country, A wetherspoons on every street corner in the towns, Maypoles to dance around; British bulldogs for every person in the country that proclaims allegience to flags, sleep s with the flags, and have flags for underpants…
— Sukh Singh (@SukhSinghCrypto) March 11, 2024
6.
https://t.co/5eytN6SUUc pic.twitter.com/DLYNACG0Jo
— Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) March 11, 2024
7.
The Mack, of course. https://t.co/z1FzUMhYIG
— Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) March 12, 2024
8.
SPAM FRITTERS https://t.co/FrWEKQ9PJ1
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 11, 2024
9.
He wants the fish man doing the rounds in the pub again so he can say ‘got change for a squid?’ and think that the bloke’s never heard it before. https://t.co/tZiswyBM5U
— Mark Sweep (@riffraffhands) March 11, 2024
10.
Lambert and Butler umbrellas. https://t.co/MfBYP7Us2b
— HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 11, 2024