Politics lee anderson

Lee Anderson’s reaction to his Spectator caricature had the internet facepalming – 12 comical reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 14th, 2024

Whether you like The Spectator or not, you have to admit that their caricature game is strong, and their latest cover features this blistering cartoon by the very talented Morten Morland.

From his increasingly precarious perch atop the Red Wall, Lee Anderson shared the image with his review of his own likeness.

They've done it again. Made me look fat and old with a big nose. Legal advice being sought.

Having heard Mr Anderson’s idea of a joke before, we think that was yet another swing and a miss, but all bets are off these days. In any case, Twitter/X pointed out the chunky grey thing with the big nose in the room.

In short …

Source Lee Anderson Image Morten Morland