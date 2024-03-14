Lee Anderson’s reaction to his Spectator caricature had the internet facepalming – 12 comical reactions

Politics lee anderson

Whether you like The Spectator or not, you have to admit that their caricature game is strong, and their latest cover features this blistering cartoon by the very talented Morten Morland.

From his increasingly precarious perch atop the Red Wall, Lee Anderson shared the image with his review of his own likeness.

Having heard Mr Anderson’s idea of a joke before, we think that was yet another swing and a miss, but all bets are off these days. In any case, Twitter/X pointed out the chunky grey thing with the big nose in the room.

Lee I’m so sorry you have been libelled in this way. My nephew drew a picture of me the other day where I looked like I was a stick?! I am slim but not a stick. He knows this. I’m also getting legal advice. Everyone knows I’m not a stick and knows you are slim with a small nose❤️ https://t.co/6gxSxJQsMb — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) March 13, 2024

Snowflake — Dawn Butler MP✊ (@DawnButlerBrent) March 13, 2024

We can’t have anybody sniggling, can we, Lee? https://t.co/EN6QRAmJxq — Good Moaning (@jbdunster) March 13, 2024

You’ll be furious when you see Spitting Image. — The Grit (@theGrit_music) March 13, 2024

Christ but it’s embarrassing what a bunch of snowflakes we have as politicians. Their feelings “get all hurty” and they start crying. FFS! I didn’t cry when my neighbours said they were burning an effigy of me to ward off evil spirits. ‍♀️ https://t.co/K3QckmRg36 pic.twitter.com/eOElV6pSf0 — Jo Caulfield (@Jo_Caulfield) March 14, 2024

I swear I’m living in a simulation. UK politics right now is just too absurdly scripted to be true. https://t.co/Qqne8gAWEy — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 13, 2024

Not quite sure that seeking legal advice as to whether you are fat and old with a big nose is the right route. Maybe a mirror, or a trusted friend if one has one. https://t.co/HNpUNarK4Q — Nearly Legal (@nearlylegal) March 13, 2024

Couple of (non legal thoughts) 1. He's made him look fat and stupid. 2. I wish the @spectator would credit the artist as they do the writer. 3. I don't know if @mortenmorland will thank me for the credit, but I'll definitely help crowdfund his legal fees for the laughs. https://t.co/DKizfzX3tl — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) March 14, 2024

Ladies and Gentlemen!

May I present: The Streisand Effect. https://t.co/e7lY4OJNSa — NobbyNobody (@PhiIIipBlackman) March 13, 2024

HAHAHAHAHA Get Robert Jenrick to paint over it, sorted. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 14, 2024

I think Lee is being self-deprecating, but it's backfired because these days we only ever see him take himself very seriously. https://t.co/FVp6kttDcI — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) March 13, 2024

In short …

Is this irony? Self depricating humour? Is it literal? I genuinely can't tell anymore. https://t.co/5I5XIAkzM1 pic.twitter.com/uXf9B5rGpO — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) March 14, 2024

