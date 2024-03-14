This Cheltenham racegoer is operating on a whole different level to everyone else and she was everyone’s favourite

Sport drinking gadgets

We don’t go to the races but if we did then we would definitely take one of these.

Actually, we’d like to take one of these whether we were going to the races or not.

It’s one particular racegoer at the Cheltenham Festival who went wildly viral because, well, watch.

With the price of drinks at Cheltenham you can’t blame her #CheltenhamFestivalpic.twitter.com/9a6mO23rSn — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) March 14, 2024

The clip’s just gone wildly viral again but it’s actually from three years ago, spotted by the Guardian’s racing editor, Tony Paley.

Operating on a whole different level to the rest of us!

Great bit of kit! You going today, it’s my first time at Cheltenham — josh (@G00NERJOSH) March 14, 2024

It’s when she’s had too many sips and forgets they aren’t real binoculars and accidentally ‘Eyeball Paul’s’ the remaining amount! — Chris (@Chriss5471) January 1, 2019

To conclude …

Very much a proud to be British moment here pic.twitter.com/MoXQvnWBiN — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) March 14, 2024

Source @tonypaley @racingblogger