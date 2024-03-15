This jaw-dropping exchange just went viral and will speak volumes to any woman who’s been spoken down to by a man ever (so all of them then)

Videos sexism

Here’s an exchange which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter and will speak volumes to any woman who’s ever been spoken down to by a man ever (so all of them, then).

It’s Republican Minnesota lawmaker Gene Dornink – stick with us – in conversation with female pilot Laura Hayner, a first officer for Delta Airlines. And it’s 24 seconds to leave your jaw on the floor.

“I’m a Minneapolis based pilot for Delta airlines.” “Tell me what a typical workweek is like for you as a stewardess.” pic.twitter.com/ty7fWeNTYH — Yashar Ali (@yashar) March 14, 2024

Extraordinary scenes.

The exchange took place a few days back in a discussion about ‘sick and safe time’ and prompted no end of comments, not least from women who had experienced something similar.

I’m a lawyer who gets told where to set my court reporting equipment up by older, white, male lawyers, still, after over 20 years as a litigator.

So I get it. I can be the lawyer and not the court reporter, just like she can be the pilot! ‍♀️ — Robyn J Leader (@RobynJLeader) March 14, 2024

My parents were both attorneys and my mom cannot count the number of times people assumed she was my dad’s secretary rather than his law partner. https://t.co/iMwk6AfY0c — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 15, 2024

Homie’s really making the case for why DEI exists. We need to combat people who can’t see certain people operating at a high level — actingliketommy (@actingliketommy) March 14, 2024

“I’m sorry, I don’t know why I said that”. I do: bias. It has strong transformational powers on professional women. It turns doctors into nurses, bosses into secretaries, professors into grad students and athletes into cheerleaders.

Works its magic on their pay check too. https://t.co/fIJBiG02WH — Dr. Ann Olivarius (@AnnOlivarius) March 15, 2024

The “pardon me” when she says “first officer” is the true giveaway — eswarpr (@eswarpr) March 14, 2024

Every female physician felt this in her core. https://t.co/0gLEd48y3D — Emily Porter, M.D. (@dremilyportermd) March 15, 2024

No respect for hard earned positions Men with daughters should be outraged — Teyibo (@Made_in_Afrika) March 14, 2024

The Republican party in a nutshell. https://t.co/nBOfxdXcPh — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) March 15, 2024

Even if he got it ‘right’ he was ironically still wrong. ‘Stewardess’ stopped being a job title around when in flight cigs did. — Sarah Kennedy Ellis (@saykay) March 15, 2024

Find me a woman who doesn’t know what it’s like to make the pic 1 face right after a man makes the pic 2 face https://t.co/8wsDhJcb5I pic.twitter.com/xvJOadW629 — Katie MacBride (@msmacb on bluesky) (@msmacb) March 15, 2024

I think is an honest mistake that looks so bad coming from a man doubting a woman pilot instead of serving cocktails or snacks . But stereotypes are embedded immensely in this nation . — Rafael Gutierrez (@puedocambiarhoy) March 14, 2024

