‘What is the most useless information that you know?’ – 18 nuggets of purest trivia

Over on rAskReddit, u/LoneVentriloquistSFW – well – asked Reddit this …

What is the most useless information that you know?

E is the most used letter in the alphabet.

We can’t swear this is all true, but – barring quiz nights – it’s definitely all useless.

1.

Ohio is the only state in the US that doesn’t share a letter with the word mackerel.

roguerose

2.



Panorpa

Via Pixabay

3.

The most common banana is called the Cavendish banana, there are numerous other types of bananas but the cavendish is the most popular.

LaggieWiFi

4.

Ants can’t take fall damage because their terminal velocity isn’t fast enough to break their exoskeleton.

Small_Homework3971

5.

The curved part at the bottom of a wine bottle is called a punt.

MrCKean

6.

A jiffy is an actual unit of time. It’s 1/100th of a second.

Thrumplewart

7.

8.

Fish don’t fart. They continuously secrete waste gasses through their skin.

TributaryGoldman

9.