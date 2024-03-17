‘What is the most useless information that you know?’ – 18 nuggets of purest trivia
Over on rAskReddit, u/LoneVentriloquistSFW – well – asked Reddit this …
What is the most useless information that you know?
They had some useless information of their own to share.
E is the most used letter in the alphabet.
We can’t swear this is all true, but – barring quiz nights – it’s definitely all useless.
1.
Ohio is the only state in the US that doesn’t share a letter with the word mackerel.
roguerose
2.
Panorpa
Via Pixabay
3.
The most common banana is called the Cavendish banana, there are numerous other types of bananas but the cavendish is the most popular.
LaggieWiFi
4.
Ants can’t take fall damage because their terminal velocity isn’t fast enough to break their exoskeleton.
Small_Homework3971
5.
The curved part at the bottom of a wine bottle is called a punt.
MrCKean
6.
A jiffy is an actual unit of time. It’s 1/100th of a second.
Thrumplewart
7.
Steve_da_G
Via YouTube
8.
Fish don’t fart.
They continuously secrete waste gasses through their skin.
TributaryGoldman
9.
Article Pages: 1 2
The back of tigers’ ears have a white spot to resemble eyes so they scare off things that look at them from behind, sort of like a peacock.
yesimkian
E is the most used letter in the alphabet.
Ohio is the only state in the US that doesn’t share a letter with the word mackerel.
roguerose
Panorpa
Via Pixabay
The most common banana is called the Cavendish banana, there are numerous other types of bananas but the cavendish is the most popular.
LaggieWiFi
Ants can’t take fall damage because their terminal velocity isn’t fast enough to break their exoskeleton.
Small_Homework3971
The curved part at the bottom of a wine bottle is called a punt.
MrCKean
A jiffy is an actual unit of time. It’s 1/100th of a second.
Thrumplewart
Steve_da_G
Via YouTube
Fish don’t fart.
They continuously secrete waste gasses through their skin.
TributaryGoldman
The back of tigers’ ears have a white spot to resemble eyes so they scare off things that look at them from behind, sort of like a peacock.
yesimkian