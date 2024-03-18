Sydney Sweeney reading the Bible sent American Twitter – well, bits of it – into meltdown and this response was heaven sent

Celebrity hollywood Sydney Sweeney

In phrases we didn’t expect to be writing today or any day, a video of actress Sydney Sweeney – you remember, she ‘killed woke’ – reading the Bible has sent American Twitter into meltdown.

Not all of it, obviously, but a large part of it by the looks of it.

Sydney Sweeney reading the Bible pic.twitter.com/c58lr7LYoe — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 17, 2024

The clip is prompting Sweeney’s ‘nunsploitation’ horror movie Immaculate, and it’s all you’d imagine that might be, and more.

Anyway, back to that clip, which prompted no end of responses.

This has to be blasphemy — LG (@Zentotic) March 17, 2024

You can’t convince me that this isn’t soft core porn for the right wingers https://t.co/Kith0rDWWI — Hero of the World Economic Forum (@uvileatzebugz) March 18, 2024

Crazy how the Word is becoming a marketing scheme. — Forrest Fox (@saleassassin) March 17, 2024

I actually love her because she’s clearly being tongue-in-cheek and sardonic in courting the attention online freak right-wingers but they’re largely too dumb to catch onto the fact that they’re being made fun of https://t.co/3pHMj3wpEp — Spargles (@spargles) March 18, 2024

She just became x100 more attractive — ViolentFights (@ViolentFight) March 17, 2024

But surely this one said it best.

In Texas every porn site just redirects you to this video now https://t.co/vmfC5C0wvR — Gol D. Ross (@DoNotBanRoss) March 18, 2024

Source @FearedBuck