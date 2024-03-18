Celebrity hollywood Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney reading the Bible sent American Twitter – well, bits of it – into meltdown and this response was heaven sent

Poke Staff. Updated March 18th, 2024

In phrases we didn’t expect to be writing today or any day, a video of actress Sydney Sweeney – you remember, she ‘killed woke’ – reading the Bible has sent American Twitter into meltdown.

Not all of it, obviously, but a large part of it by the looks of it.

The clip is prompting Sweeney’s ‘nunsploitation’ horror movie Immaculate, and it’s all you’d imagine that might be, and more.

Anyway, back to that clip, which prompted no end of responses.

But surely this one said it best.

Source @FearedBuck