A whole decade later and this all-time great Guardian story has been going viral – again!

‘A man has been fined for pretending to be a ghost and other rowdy behaviour in a cemetery.
‘Anthony Stallard pleaded guilty at Portsmouth magistrates court to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause distress.
‘The court heard that the 24-year-old had been out drinking with friends when they went to Kingston cemetery in Portsmouth, where they started to play football.
A Hampshire police spokesman said that witnesses complained to police about Stallard’s rowdy behaviour and his pretending to be a ghost.
“The witnesses reported the group engaging in rowdy behaviour and one of them throwing their arms in the air and saying ‘woooooo’,” he said.’
