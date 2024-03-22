A whole decade later and this all-time great Guardian story has been going viral – again!

Weird World ghosts

‘A man has been fined for pretending to be a ghost and other rowdy behaviour in a cemetery.

‘Anthony Stallard pleaded guilty at Portsmouth magistrates court to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause distress.

‘The court heard that the 24-year-old had been out drinking with friends when they went to Kingston cemetery in Portsmouth, where they started to play football.

A Hampshire police spokesman said that witnesses complained to police about Stallard’s rowdy behaviour and his pretending to be a ghost.

“The witnesses reported the group engaging in rowdy behaviour and one of them throwing their arms in the air and saying ‘woooooo’,” he said.’

