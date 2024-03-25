Elton John’s hilarious ‘don’t do drugs’ tale has surely the best payoff you’ll read today

Celebrity Elton John

Happy birthday to the magnificent Elton John who turned 77 on Monday. Let’s hope his celebrations are just as low-key as you’d imagine they’d be.

And we mention it because the great man’s big day sent this anecdote from his fabulous memoirs viral on Twitter, and it’s surely the best payoff you’ll read today.

Elton John’s ‘don’t do drugs’ tale is quite something pic.twitter.com/PzbS2LRHbG — Annie Morris (@DesperateAnnie) March 24, 2024

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Incredible scenes!

Best thing is that he took delivery of it. pic.twitter.com/3S5m3NZNwV — Jason Sinclair (@jlsinc) March 25, 2024

I’ve never taken drugs or had any interest in them at all. Until I read this. — Carausius286 (@carausius286) March 25, 2024

This reminds of when Edmund Kean – genius Shakespearean actor, and raging alcoholic (and my fave person in my book Dead Famous) – got so drunk he woke up to find a man at the door bringing him the ship he’d bought the night before in a pub https://t.co/C6H0ubMvTX — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) March 25, 2024

this doesn’t feel like a cautionary tale to me. I’d love to own a tram — Load-bearing poster (@simontreanor) March 25, 2024

we’ve all been there https://t.co/vIbDNyUDMB — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) March 25, 2024

I heard he once bought Rod Stewart a very large diamond for his birthday and sent it to him with a message that it was to be shoved up his big nose. The story continued that Rod answered by buying Elton a Porsche for his birthday, but had it crushed before it was delivered. — Mudéjar Idries (@clagsborough) March 25, 2024

This is me but a bottle of red wine and CDs on musicMagpie. https://t.co/O1oPgXxQpW — Rob Manuel (@robmanuel) March 25, 2024

And if you haven’t read it already, his autobiography, Me, is all you’d expect and more.

‘Me’ by Elton John is truly one of the greatest rock memoirs ever written https://t.co/vXSXQBPfak — Paul Whitelaw (@paulwhitelaw) March 25, 2024

