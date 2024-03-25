People have been sharing the names of people who sound like fonts and it’s today’s best thing

Twitter fonts

Here’s a rather fabulous thing that started when writer Michael Hogan shared a list of people who ‘sound like fonts’.

People who sound like fonts: Ariana Grande. Roman Roy. Jim Courier. Lydia West. Bon Iver. Suella Braverman. Jesse Ventura — Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) March 24, 2024

It caught people’s imagination – it really caught their imagination – with no end of responses with other people who also sound like fonts.

And it was an absolute delight, no matter what the typeface.

1.

Windsor Davis

Cole Porter

Liberace

Greville Starkey

Bex Luther — Bex Luther (@Superbreeze_Bex) March 24, 2024

2.

Omar Sharif.

Omar Sans Sharif. — Liam Kavanagh (@LiamKavanagh17) March 24, 2024

3.

4.

My husband – Peter Newbold — Jenny Collins (@radioheadjen) March 25, 2024

5.

Ariel Sharon — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) March 24, 2024





6.

7.

Bradley Cooper

Taylor Swift

Arial Winter

Helvetica Weidenfeld

Bodoni Ferreira — Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) March 25, 2024

8.

Eden Hazard — John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) March 24, 2024

9.