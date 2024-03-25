People have been sharing the names of people who sound like fonts and it’s today’s best thing
Here’s a rather fabulous thing that started when writer Michael Hogan shared a list of people who ‘sound like fonts’.
People who sound like fonts: Ariana Grande. Roman Roy. Jim Courier. Lydia West. Bon Iver. Suella Braverman. Jesse Ventura
— Michael Hogan (@michaelhogan) March 24, 2024
It caught people’s imagination – it really caught their imagination – with no end of responses with other people who also sound like fonts.
And it was an absolute delight, no matter what the typeface.
Windsor Davis
Cole Porter
Liberace
Greville Starkey
Bex Luther
— Bex Luther (@Superbreeze_Bex) March 24, 2024
Omar Sharif.
Omar Sans Sharif.
— Liam Kavanagh (@LiamKavanagh17) March 24, 2024
— Professor Stephen Hawkwind (@isoskramer) March 24, 2024
My husband – Peter Newbold
— Jenny Collins (@radioheadjen) March 25, 2024
Ariel Sharon
— Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) March 24, 2024
Bryn Boranga https://t.co/LJfSu8V4Yr
— BRYN_BORANGA (@BRYN_BORANGA) March 24, 2024
Bradley Cooper
Taylor Swift
Arial Winter
Helvetica Weidenfeld
Bodoni Ferreira
— Zara Zee (@Zeddeee) March 25, 2024
Eden Hazard
— John Brewin (@JohnBrewin_) March 24, 2024
Bobby Sands.
Bobby Sands Light.
— David Sim (@davidsim) March 24, 2024