Entertainment lbc

Rachel Johnson thinks £600 disposable income per week is ‘not very much’. These 16 people think she needs to give her head a wobble

Oonagh Keating. Updated March 26th, 2024

After Jeremy Hunt declared a £100,000 salary to be ‘not huge’, the topic became a talking point across media outlets, with opinions varying wildly across the political spectrum.

Downing Street disagreed with him – or claimed it did.

In a piece on Hunt’s claim during her LBC show, however, Rachel Johnson was given an explanation of the shortcomings of that level of income and came out for Team Hunt.

Coming from the sister of the man who ‘couldn’t afford’ to live on the income of the prime minister, with free housing and transport, perhaps it’s not that surprising.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

BONUS

READ MORE

12 reality checks for the Sun columnist insisting that a £150k salary isn’t all that rich

Source LBC Image Screengrab