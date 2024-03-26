Rachel Johnson thinks £600 disposable income per week is ‘not very much’. These 16 people think she needs to give her head a wobble

Entertainment lbc

After Jeremy Hunt declared a £100,000 salary to be ‘not huge’, the topic became a talking point across media outlets, with opinions varying wildly across the political spectrum.

Downing Street disagreed with him – or claimed it did.

NEW: No 10 has slapped down Chancellor Jeremy Hunt for claiming that £100,000 is “not a high salary” Spox: “Clearly £100,000 is a high salary” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) March 25, 2024

In a piece on Hunt’s claim during her LBC show, however, Rachel Johnson was given an explanation of the shortcomings of that level of income and came out for Team Hunt.

"You are absolutely right, that is not very much." This caller manages to convince @RachelSJohnson that £100k doesn't go very far, as he tells her he and his wife are left with approximately £600 a week after taxes and bills. pic.twitter.com/6AjrrpCR7c — LBC (@LBC) March 24, 2024

Coming from the sister of the man who ‘couldn’t afford’ to live on the income of the prime minister, with free housing and transport, perhaps it’s not that surprising.

1.

LOLLLLLLLL FUCK OFF https://t.co/dWnAnxT4hm — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) March 25, 2024

2.

If you gave me £600 disposable income a week you would never hear a peep out of me ever again. https://t.co/E4oreN85cW — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) March 25, 2024

3.

This is Boris Johnson’s sister presenting a call in on @LBC She says to a caller that £600 A WEEK spending money – after all bills have been paid – is “not very much.” It’s the Marie Antoinette show. https://t.co/WixN6TFtaa — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) March 25, 2024

4.

Can these fuckers hear themselves? https://t.co/FUQ9pUJsBK — Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) March 25, 2024

5.

Lol. £2400 disposable income a month “is not very much” https://t.co/LvNSfFpnCP — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) March 25, 2024

6.

At £600 a week spare, this caller earning £100k a year has around £31k a year to play with *after tax and bills* We’ve got to the point in Tory Britain where we’re being asked to malign people too sick to work but feel sorry for those on a £100k salary https://t.co/R7WjIvLF9K — David (@Zero_4) March 25, 2024

7.

I feel like whatever the amount of money, if you want to make the argument it's not very much you should have some solidarity with those less well off with you and that's something that vast majority of those earning these incomes never do. https://t.co/eOl2zhmsQo — Mallory Moore (@Chican3ry) March 25, 2024

8.

About once a week someone who makes a lot of money goes ‘well this large amount of money doesn’t feel like a large amount of money to me because maintaining a wealthy lifestyle is expensive’ and everyone nods and tells them how clever they are https://t.co/9fiJk8Xckd — November (@postoctobrist) March 25, 2024

9.

i’m sorry but if i had that sort of disposable income you would not see me ringing up the radio, i would be out spending my hoardes of cash and enjoying life https://t.co/EyWkju0cN8 — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) March 25, 2024

10.

It took me a while to realise they were complaining about £600 a week Not £600 a month. A week!!! https://t.co/TTBEObJULN — Cllr Benali Hamdache (@greenbenali) March 25, 2024

11.

£600 a week after bills is fffffffeeeeeeeeinnn State pension for an elderly widow is about a £100 a week BEFORE bills. https://t.co/Io1DWMrAoi — Sian Harries – @sianharries.bsky.social (@sianharries_) March 25, 2024

12.

i am surviving on £298 every two weeks. that's it. that's my only income. https://t.co/EHjVW0gHXm pic.twitter.com/ABIAIAca0z — รℓσαɳε ℓყรɓεƭɦ (@SloaneFragment) March 25, 2024

13.

Rachel Johnson saying £600 a week SPARE cash “really isn’t a lot to live on.” @LBC should move her on. Out of touch. https://t.co/rCX3my8HSo — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) March 25, 2024

14.

Left: Rachel Johnson and caller cannot believe that after his bills he only has £600 a week to live on Right: Wait till they find out about the 14 million people who have less than £294 a week to live on (Source: Joseph Rowntree Foundation) pic.twitter.com/SB78ov4Nln — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) March 24, 2024

15.

I mean FUCK ME if you ever wanted to see the entitled life this is it. What tiny % of the country have £600 left PER WEEK after bills? https://t.co/GJL8P1NktV — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) March 24, 2024

16.

Only £600 a week left after bills and taxes?? How will they ever survive….. https://t.co/aXDsPJBmGV pic.twitter.com/GHEdxd46aS — Sara Prosser (@mrssjprosser) March 25, 2024

BONUS

You can buy a *huge* number of tiny violins for £600 !!! https://t.co/Ydc6GxUZ0l pic.twitter.com/gKN6RZ0wmM — Tripe Marketing Board (@TripeUK) March 25, 2024

