The world’s most expensive cow sold for $4.8m and the entire internet said the same thing

Animals cows

We don’t know a lot about cows – probably you don’t either – but if we had to guess how much the world’s most expensive cow cost, we’d have guessed a lot shorter of $4.8m.

And if you’d asked us to guess what it looked like, we definitely wouldn’t have said this.

The world's most expensive cow was sold in Brazil for around $4.8 million. pic.twitter.com/W1tUkJK4d3 — Interesting Things (@interesting_aIl) March 25, 2024

And it turned out we weren’t alone, the tweet by the @interesting_all account generating no end of comments like this.

Thing better have gold manure and silver urine. — Jeff♟ (@RealJeffPlatt) March 25, 2024

And this.

That’s easily the worst cow I’ve ever seen https://t.co/OQCtbm3e6y — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 25, 2024

And this.

Can the cow speak latin?? — Bambino (@ImDavidBambino) March 25, 2024

And this!

But most of all – and if not the entire internet then definitely a large part of it – said this.

I would have bet twice that that this was 2 dudes in a cow costume. https://t.co/88Zdhzlq2T — Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 25, 2024

This is a two-child Milky White costume from a one act middle school production of Into The Woods Junior https://t.co/4KJ2IpQnnI — awake, alone, & aware on the streets of topeka, ks (@luxurytrash_) March 25, 2024

Looks like 4 guys in a costume — ghost. (@uncensordghost) March 25, 2024

“And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids” https://t.co/R24R6lqdyq — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 26, 2024

I saw it in pantomime a few months ago. https://t.co/MvPboHMpB7 — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 25, 2024

i’ve never seen a creature that looks more like two dudes in a cow costume https://t.co/yt12JOSafo — bailey meyers (@baileymeyers) March 26, 2024

And finally …

If anyone needs a comment from the world’s cheapest cow I am available https://t.co/e97mufonuw — Ciara Knight (@Ciara_Knight) March 25, 2024

Source @interesting_aIl