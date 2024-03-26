The world’s most expensive cow sold for $4.8m and the entire internet said the same thing
We don’t know a lot about cows – probably you don’t either – but if we had to guess how much the world’s most expensive cow cost, we’d have guessed a lot shorter of $4.8m.
And if you’d asked us to guess what it looked like, we definitely wouldn’t have said this.
The world's most expensive cow was sold in Brazil for around $4.8 million. pic.twitter.com/W1tUkJK4d3
— Interesting Things (@interesting_aIl) March 25, 2024
And it turned out we weren’t alone, the tweet by the @interesting_all account generating no end of comments like this.
Thing better have gold manure and silver urine.
— Jeff♟ (@RealJeffPlatt) March 25, 2024
And this.
That’s easily the worst cow I’ve ever seen https://t.co/OQCtbm3e6y
— Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) March 25, 2024
And this.
Can the cow speak latin??
— Bambino (@ImDavidBambino) March 25, 2024
And this!
Mama. That’s a poached egg. https://t.co/OEHgAkhgmx
— Dashiell M. Silva (@dashiellsilva) March 25, 2024
But most of all – and if not the entire internet then definitely a large part of it – said this.
I would have bet twice that that this was 2 dudes in a cow costume. https://t.co/88Zdhzlq2T
— Andrew Nadeau (@TheAndrewNadeau) March 25, 2024
This is a two-child Milky White costume from a one act middle school production of Into The Woods Junior https://t.co/4KJ2IpQnnI
— awake, alone, & aware on the streets of topeka, ks (@luxurytrash_) March 25, 2024
— Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) March 25, 2024
Looks like 4 guys in a costume
— ghost. (@uncensordghost) March 25, 2024
“And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling kids” https://t.co/R24R6lqdyq
— Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 26, 2024
I saw it in pantomime a few months ago. https://t.co/MvPboHMpB7
— GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) March 25, 2024
i’ve never seen a creature that looks more like two dudes in a cow costume https://t.co/yt12JOSafo
— bailey meyers (@baileymeyers) March 26, 2024
And finally …
If anyone needs a comment from the world’s cheapest cow I am available https://t.co/e97mufonuw
— Ciara Knight (@Ciara_Knight) March 25, 2024
Source @interesting_aIl