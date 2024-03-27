The creative description of this tiny flat is peak r/SpottedOnRightMove

Life advertising

Over on the r/SpottedOnRightMove subreddit, u/htids has shared a listing for a studio flat in Bethnal Green.

They gave it the title –

Forget the price, the description is an insult

We don’t know about an insult, but it’s certainly inventive.

Here are some different views from the RightMove website, just so you get the full picture.

Reddit users had a lot to say. Probably more than would fit in the cupboard flat.

I assume that starting a revolution from your bed (the DIY oasis poster) refers to the fact you can turn on the washing machine without getting up?

Prolixia

“A welcoming atmosphere throughout” – it doesn’t even have a bloody throughout, it’s just a kitchen.

HumanBeing7396

Have you ever wanted to be able to smell the kitchen bin from your bed? You CONTROL the atmosphere!

Aghzombies

Welcome to AI write ups.

Competitive_Gap_9768 Tbf estate agent descriptions sounded like chatGPT for years before it was invented.

Allie_Pallie

Nothing more sophisticated than sleeping in the kitchen.

Redmarkred

“Did you turn the washing machine off babe?” ”let me just check” [raises head off pillow] ”yeah”

JohnLennonsNotDead

This place looks very similar to where I used to live. One thing, never cook fish …

Downtown_let

I was keen on this one but can’t apply as I’m simply not a discerning individual.

SignificantRatio2407

Any ‘Stath let’s Flats’ fans here? Seems like the sort of property they’d feature on that show with a description like ‘beautifully and fully walled property”

Michael_Thompson_900

B E D S I T It’s a bedsit.

Haloperimenopause

Sorry but I absolutely can’t forget the price. 1400 for THAT? Are they huffing glue?

same-literature1556

Renter “It’s a studio!” Estate agent “This is the lounge, now close your eyes” spins renter round until he’s facing the bed with eyes shut EA “Ok open your eyes – Now you’re in the bedroom. Tbh you may not be discerning enough for this one”.

Majestic_Matt459

There is no shortage of people that really really really want to live in a cupboard in Bethnal Green…

Organic-Liferformish

SignificantRatio2407 had this wonderful nugget of sarcasm to add.

It really needs a floor plan, I can’t visualise all that space without it.

For no reason whatsoever, here’s an old Alliance and Leicester ad, featuring Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie.

READ MORE

What in the Barbara Cartland is going on with this house for sale on Rightmove?

Source r/SpottedOnRightmove Image r/SpottedOnRightmove