What in the Barbara Cartland is going on with this house for sale on Rightmove?

If you’re looking for a three-bedroom house in Prescot and have £180,000 to spend (Don’t we all?) this could be your lucky day.

Over on Rightmove, just such a property is up for sale and it has to be seen to be believed. We won’t show all the images, but these definitely capture the essence of the property …in spades.

It found its way to Twitter/X, where the – how should we put it? – design choices weren’t to everyone’s taste.

Excluding houses with severe fire damage, I don't think I've seen a worse interior https://t.co/hx95hu45YZ — Calgie (@christiancalgie) February 14, 2024

These reflect the majority opinion.

1.

This looks like something AI would create. https://t.co/5vm7QYtgZR pic.twitter.com/8HWKoDPvHr — Ben Harris (@btharris93) February 14, 2024

2.

I see that #Barbie has decided to sell her semi and move away from Prescot.https://t.co/VbxZsOZHFa — Storm Garelli (@StormGarelli) February 14, 2024

3.

“Well presented” doing heavy lifting akin to both Stoltman brothers here.https://t.co/Fo19HydQAA — Christopher Lindsay (@ChrisLindsay33) February 14, 2024

4.

I will be paying in cash and ask for a quick sale. https://t.co/BN3JfyCAGb — Sarah (@SarahDuggers) February 14, 2024

5.

Live Laugh Love everywhere, selling due to divorce — Neil (@NeilNotGonnaLie) February 14, 2024

6.

Hope the Gogglebox team sign these people up asap. https://t.co/FyxJmqzylx pic.twitter.com/U0TL69YQlI — dan barker (@danbarker) February 14, 2024

7.

I know someone who would love this house https://t.co/nuZaYTEQ4u pic.twitter.com/HvtXOJ3ZSn — Monty (@MontyDomme32) February 15, 2024

8.

This is the real Prescot not that Saltburn shite https://t.co/iRbgKdtRBS — Jake Hagan (@JakeTHagan) February 14, 2024

9.

i didn’t believe in feng shui before, but clicking on each image gave me such immense psychic damage i felt like i was experiencing a brain haemorrhage https://t.co/wUUYH01ZRW — gigi (@Gigi_Hudson) February 15, 2024

We shouldn’t forget that tastes differ.

I just think, good for them. Dare to be different. For the right person, this will be their perfect home. https://t.co/4YjxnLVeeo — Sara Jones (@twinni_two) February 15, 2024

And Meg pointed out something else, to some, it’s a heck of a bargain.

3 bedrooms for 180K?!! Idgaf what it looks like inside this is a southerners dream https://t.co/Xhxwuu2X8o — Meg (@meganiivy) February 14, 2024

Source Rightmove Image Rightmove