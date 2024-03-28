News brexit

Tim Martin’s claim that Brexit helped Wetherspoons by restoring democracy is fooling nobody

Poke Staff. Updated March 28th, 2024

You may recognise Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the Wetherspoons chain of pubs, from his many appearances on Question Time.

You may also know the brash Brexiter because of the time he called for special visas for hospitality staff, so that Brexit work rules wouldn’t damage his business.

Inevitably, his appearance on Robert Peston‘s show on Wednesday saw him answer this question about Brexit’s effect on Wetherspoons.

We’re sure your average Wetherspoons customer, in between navigating the sticky carpets and six-mile trek to the toilets, is perfectly happy to pay more money or queue longer in an understaffed pub because of democracy.

Here’s what people have been saying about his awkward non-answer.

We really hope this doesn’t give him ideas.

