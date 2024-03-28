Tim Martin’s claim that Brexit helped Wetherspoons by restoring democracy is fooling nobody

News brexit

You may recognise Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the Wetherspoons chain of pubs, from his many appearances on Question Time.

You may also know the brash Brexiter because of the time he called for special visas for hospitality staff, so that Brexit work rules wouldn’t damage his business.

Inevitably, his appearance on Robert Peston‘s show on Wednesday saw him answer this question about Brexit’s effect on Wetherspoons.

“The EU had a democratic deficit… I thought the EU was heading in the wrong direction” Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin tells @Peston that Brexit has “restored democracy in the UK”#Peston pic.twitter.com/9MxHWp9QFj — Peston (@itvpeston) March 28, 2024

We’re sure your average Wetherspoons customer, in between navigating the sticky carpets and six-mile trek to the toilets, is perfectly happy to pay more money or queue longer in an understaffed pub because of democracy.

Here’s what people have been saying about his awkward non-answer.

Robert Peston: "Has leaving [the EU] helped your business *at all* that you can see?" Tim Martin: "Well, it's restored democracy in the UK." That'll be a 'no', then.pic.twitter.com/TWueq6XW5P — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) March 28, 2024

I’d rather have the extra £40bn in tax revenues, workers rights and the ability to deport folks who come over illegally back to the first EU country of entry. But hey ho. — Mal Simons (@malsimons) March 28, 2024

“The EU had a democratic deficit… I thought the EU was heading in the wrong direction” Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin says that Brexit has “restored democracy in the UK” pic.twitter.com/REEPi4W5JY — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) March 28, 2024

Let’s assume ‘Brexit has restored democracy in the UK’ … It still doesn’t work very well if you vote in clowns who prefer to break international law, seek to undermine their own legal system and waste tax payers money by giving it to their mates who don’t deliver .. https://t.co/oedvIzRufp — Julia (@julia_politics) March 28, 2024

So Martin instead went with a govt which sought to illegally prorogue parliament, cause chaos between the communities in NI, install a dishonest, bloated bloviator, award patrons health contracts and screw over UK farming and fishing?

Because that was way preferable… https://t.co/DIPRaFdm22 — Why (@nomadreturns) March 28, 2024

He means 'no' but his vanity won't allow him to say it. Same applies to all Brexiteers. No exceptions. They won't say 'yes' or 'no' when asked if things have improved. — Will Nett (@will_nett) March 28, 2024

'Restored democracy in the UK' pic.twitter.com/OIxTr9F2q2 — Conor Whitworth (@WhitworthConor) March 28, 2024

Tim Martin can’t give any benefits of Brexit except. ”It has restored democracy in the UK.” Oh democracy, like that unelected dictator who refuses to hold a General Election and takes money from racists. That kind of ‘democracy’. pic.twitter.com/PNcFZQeTGq — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) March 28, 2024

What's democratic about having multiple unelected prime ministers? — Graeme Murray (@grm_uk) March 28, 2024

We really hope this doesn’t give him ideas.

HA HA HA HAAAAAA!!! Well, if his pubs ever go bust, Tim Martin has a great future in comedy. https://t.co/qhw246kptc — Kaiser Of Crisps (@KaiserOfCrisps) March 28, 2024

