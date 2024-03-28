This American ‘super commutes’ to beat paying New York rental prices and it’s basically some kind of living hell

Life travel work

You’ll be familiar with the concept of commuting, obviously. Back before 2020 you might even have done it five days a week (today probably less so, until Alan Sugar gets his way, obviously).

But are you aware of the ‘super commute’? And we don’t just mean when you train turns up on time.

No, the ‘super commute’ is what this American does in a bid to beat the outrageous apartment prices in New York. But if this really is the answer then we think we’d avoid answering the question entirely.

Because, well, look.

This should be illegal pic.twitter.com/cBWd15dQRQ — herbal left enjoyer (@SlurricaneH) March 25, 2024

Who knew hell was such a short plane ride away? For him and the environment.

"I went overbudget by 15% of $3200" equates to "I spend nearly $500 a month more than I would living in New York to live in Ohio and also have to wake up at 4 AM once a week to go to work (I still live in NY 5 days a week)" — Portrait of the Postman Joseph Roulin (@realerjoetalley) March 25, 2024

Yeah completely insane decision. Especially considering he’s just bumming it with friends most of the time — herbal left enjoyer (@SlurricaneH) March 25, 2024

I feel like the problem here is clearly “housing in NY is so fucked that it’s nearly the same economically to rent an apartment in a different state and fly there every week as to rent in New York City” https://t.co/etvoxAR23C — Muad’Dibsidy ️️‍⚧️ (@snazzeo) March 25, 2024

Wait, so he literally flies to NY every week and just sleeps on his friends couches? This mans' job cannot be important enough for this. — Tom Wallen (@Cereaza2) March 25, 2024

He works for the WSJ, probably 95% of what he does is on the computer — herbal left enjoyer (@SlurricaneH) March 25, 2024

The knowledge of someone commuting weekly from Ohio to New York would put a 19th century American into a coma https://t.co/yZCo1bQ3lh — herbal left enjoyer (@SlurricaneH) March 25, 2024

Its the emptiness of the office at the very end that always gets me — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) March 25, 2024

To conclude …

the rent prices is what should be illegal — VANNIALL ♡ U=U (@Vannialll) March 25, 2024

And this.

There’s nothing that needs to be done in that office that is important enough for all this. https://t.co/IitjFaf2fL — (@muvamoonbeam) March 25, 2024

Source https://twitter.com/SlurricaneH/status/1772072517148004517 TikTok @wallstreetjournal