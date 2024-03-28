Life travel work

This American ‘super commutes’ to beat paying New York rental prices and it’s basically some kind of living hell

John Plunkett. Updated March 28th, 2024

You’ll be familiar with the concept of commuting, obviously. Back before 2020 you might even have done it five days a week (today probably less so, until Alan Sugar gets his way, obviously).

But are you aware of the ‘super commute’? And we don’t just mean when you train turns up on time.

No, the ‘super commute’ is what this American does in a bid to beat the outrageous apartment prices in New York. But if this really is the answer then we think we’d avoid answering the question entirely.

Because, well, look.

Who knew hell was such a short plane ride away? For him and the environment.

To conclude …

And this.

Source https://twitter.com/SlurricaneH/status/1772072517148004517 TikTok @wallstreetjournal