Jon Stewart brought out a whole choir to tell CBS what he thinks of them for cancelling Stephen Colbert’s show – and it’s gloriously NSFW

In circumstances observers could truthfully describe as “well sus”, Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s contract will not be renewed when it runs out in May.

Just two weeks after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a cleary baseless libel suit by agreeing to pay Donald Trump $16 million, and a few days after Stephen Colbert criticised them for effectively bribing the President to allow Paramount’s sale to Skydance, the respected satirist announced the cancellation.

He followed it up with a measured response to crowing from Trump.

Stephen Colbert responds to Donald Trump: “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism? Go fuck yourself.” pic.twitter.com/U0mrmecmn8 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) July 22, 2025

His long-standing colleague and friend, Jon Stewart, had his back. This is how he covered the toadying decision by CBS – and Paramount.

Jon Stewart responded to CBS bowing down to Trump and canceling Colbert pic.twitter.com/hV1qoZ40Da — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 22, 2025

We like a presenter who stays well and truly off the fence – and so did these people.

1.

Jon Stewart standing up speaks volumes real voices won’t be silenced especially when truth needs defending more than ever — Gina Barfield (@barfield_gina) July 22, 2025

2.

Having just watched The Daily Show, I must say…. Jon F$$king Stewart #Colbert pic.twitter.com/vyWCoHd9Av — Scott Lerman (@LermanScott) July 22, 2025

3.

4.

Breathtaking. You simply MUST watch. https://t.co/pEAXfVwBmF — Peter FitzSimons (@Peter_Fitz) July 22, 2025

5.

Ahhhhhh ha ha ha ha! Jon brought back the GO FUCK YOURSELF choir tonight! Well played, Mr Stewart! pic.twitter.com/zpYRAwuSwu — Keil Hubert (@KeilHubert) July 22, 2025

6.

7.

Was so good. We were crying laughing!! — Lynnez ♥️ Rib Gone Rogue (@Lynnenallo) July 22, 2025

8.

Jon!!! Love you guys. Been watching The Daily Show for almost 30 years. Through every chaotic chapter (and boy are we deep in the shit now) you’ve always been a bright spot in the dark. Thank you for the truth, the laughs, and the sanity. — Rangermoonshine (@RangerMoonshine) July 22, 2025

9.

In case you’re wondering how Jon Stewart reacted to CBS cancelling Colbert pic.twitter.com/PLkRhZCnsM — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 22, 2025

It’s well worth your time to watch the full Jon Stewart response.

Jon Stewart reacts to CBS cancelling "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and tells corporations and advertisers to "sack up" pic.twitter.com/v8MrNpg28w — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 22, 2025

