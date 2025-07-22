US the daily show US politics

Jon Stewart brought out a whole choir to tell CBS what he thinks of them for cancelling Stephen Colbert’s show – and it’s gloriously NSFW

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 22nd, 2025

In circumstances observers could truthfully describe as “well sus”, Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s contract will not be renewed when it runs out in May.

Just two weeks after Paramount, the parent company of CBS, settled a cleary baseless libel suit by agreeing to pay Donald Trump $16 million, and a few days after Stephen Colbert criticised them for effectively bribing the President to allow Paramount’s sale to Skydance, the respected satirist announced the cancellation.

He followed it up with a measured response to crowing from Trump.

His long-standing colleague and friend, Jon Stewart, had his back. This is how he covered the toadying decision by CBS – and Paramount.

We like a presenter who stays well and truly off the fence – and so did these people.

It’s well worth your time to watch the full Jon Stewart response.

