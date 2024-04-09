Life food and drink

This ‘egg and wine diet’ from 1970s Vogue went wildly viral and it’s quite the read

Poke Staff. Updated April 9th, 2024

Our New Year resolutions lapsed – what’s the date now? – about three months, one week and two days ago, but if only we’d spotted this ‘egg and wine diet’ published by Vogue back in the day, we might actually have stuck with it.

It’s just gone viral after it was shared by @anne_theriault and, well, best have a look for yourself.

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read.

It was first written by Helen Gurley Brown in her 1962 iconic guide for young women everywhere, Sex and the Single Girl turned two years later into a movie with Natalie Wood and Tony Curtis.

And in case you want to know what it’s like, this writer went and tried it so we don’t have to.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it this time round.

To conclude …

Last word to @anne_theriault.

