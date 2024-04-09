This ‘egg and wine diet’ from 1970s Vogue went wildly viral and it’s quite the read

Life food and drink

Our New Year resolutions lapsed – what’s the date now? – about three months, one week and two days ago, but if only we’d spotted this ‘egg and wine diet’ published by Vogue back in the day, we might actually have stuck with it.

It’s just gone viral after it was shared by @anne_theriault and, well, best have a look for yourself.

Hands down the wine and egg diet that Vogue printed in the 70s pic.twitter.com/tg4tMYdd7L — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 7, 2024

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to read.

It was first written by Helen Gurley Brown in her 1962 iconic guide for young women everywhere, Sex and the Single Girl turned two years later into a movie with Natalie Wood and Tony Curtis.

And in case you want to know what it’s like, this writer went and tried it so we don’t have to.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it this time round.

All it’s missing is the cigarettes — Will (@billiamfrances) April 7, 2024

Jittery, drunk, and hungry.

Now, that’s a true 70s diet. — TheGF (@TheGF) April 8, 2024

Did Vogue think wine is a vegetable? — Dr. Meg Ⓡⓘⓒⓗⓐⓡⓓⓢⓞⓝ (@revdrmeg) April 8, 2024

This is basically what my mom ate in the 70’s. Just add some No-Cal soda, iceberg and red cabbage salad, and cigarettes. She only gained weight when she started the low fat high carb diet of the 80’s. — Susie Felber (@susiefelber) April 8, 2024

Sorry, hun, can’t do the school run anymore I’m on the Vogue diet. — Twowackykids (@twowackykids) April 7, 2024

It may or may not help someone to lose weight but either way it gets one too slozzled to care much any more. — Sea.of.crises (@sea_of_crises) April 7, 2024

I would be totally happy with this diet, I just can't afford that much Steak and wine! — The Lady of the Green Kirtle (@ladygreenkirtle) April 7, 2024

With that much wine and coffee, wouldn’t they have to pee all day? My bladder is not strong enough for this nonsense. — Caters Gonna Cate (@CateIsMilesAway) April 7, 2024

Atkins but make it fun — Caelyn Cobb (@caelyncobb) April 7, 2024

To conclude …

Last word to @anne_theriault.

Oh man I meant to quote a tweet that was like “what’s the most bonkers diet from back in the day” but I guess this also stands on its own. Anyway. That’s what I get for not looking at my phone for four hours — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) April 8, 2024

